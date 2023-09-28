Simon Cowell Reveals If 9-Year-Old Son Eric Will Follow in His Footsteps

Simon Cowell turned the America's Got Talent finale into a cute family outing.
The NBC competition series creator made a rare public appearance with his son Eric, 9, and his fiancée Lauren Silverman on the red carpet for the season 18 finale in Pasadena, Calif. And despite the being behind several beloved singing shows, there's one fan in particular he's thrilled about: his son.
"He's my life," Simon told E! News exclusively. "I love him so much and the fact that he loves the show as well. I mean, it's everything I could have hoped for. He was excited tonight and he was so happy tonight, so to be able to share that with him, it means a lot to me."
As for whether Eric may one day join the family business, the American Idol alum says it's just a matter of time.
"You bet!" Simon joked. "I mean, I did say to him tonight, 'Trust me, you are filling Daddy's footsteps in a few years' time.'"
At the finale, Eric didn't just watch dog trainer Adrian Stoica and his pup Hurricane take home the top prize—he got to meet them and pose for pics as well. (The series has been renewed for a 19th season and the spinoff America's Got Talent: Fantasy League also premieres in 2024 on NBC.)
While Simon and Lauren have largely kept their son out of the spotlight over the years, Eric has made occasional public appearances with his dad on the sets of America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent and The X-Factor UK. In 2018, Eric appeared with both of his parents at the unveiling of Simon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Eric is Simon's only child and the second for Lauren, who also shares a teenage son, Adam, with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.
In 2022, Simon opened up to The Sun newspaper about how his life changed after becoming a dad to his son, who is named after his late father.
"Eric changed everything," he said in an on-camera interview. "Once I lost my mum and my dad, you kind of think you're never going to feel that love again, which you had for your parents. It's like, that's it. And then of course, now you have kids, I never thought I would feel that way, and it is beyond what you have for your parents. It almost hurts how much you love someone."
