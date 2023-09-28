Simon Cowell Reveals If 9-Year-Old Son Eric Will Follow in His Footsteps

Watch : Simon Cowell Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Simon Cowell turned the America's Got Talent finale into a cute family outing.

The NBC competition series creator made a rare public appearance with his son Eric, 9, and his fiancée Lauren Silverman on the red carpet for the season 18 finale in Pasadena, Calif. And despite the being behind several beloved singing shows, there's one fan in particular he's thrilled about: his son.

"He's my life," Simon told E! News exclusively. "I love him so much and the fact that he loves the show as well. I mean, it's everything I could have hoped for. He was excited tonight and he was so happy tonight, so to be able to share that with him, it means a lot to me."

As for whether Eric may one day join the family business, the American Idol alum says it's just a matter of time.

"You bet!" Simon joked. "I mean, I did say to him tonight, 'Trust me, you are filling Daddy's footsteps in a few years' time.'"