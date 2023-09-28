Grab Your Razzles: A 13 Going On 30 Musical Adaptation Is Coming

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

Start practicing that "Thriller" dance, because 13 Going on 30 is headed to the stage.

And not only that, the beloved 2004 rom-com starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo is becoming a musical. In fact, screenwriters Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who were responsible for the early 2000s film, have returned for the adaptation. They're teaming up with Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary for the music and lyrics as well as Andy Flickman, who is directing the show.

For anyone who might need a refresher, the original movie followed Jennifer's Jenna Rink, a teen who wishes her youth away and wakes up one day as a seemingly perfect, magazine editing 30-year-old in New York City. The adult Jenna soon stumbles upon Mark's Matty Flamhaff, her literal boy-next-door childhood neighbor turned into a handsome (and taken) adult. And in her thirties, Jenna grapples with adulthood, the things she's missed and learning what truly matters in life.

The musical will have its world premiere next month as a workshop at London's Battersea Arts Centre—of which four performances were made available to the public—before officially debuting next summer.