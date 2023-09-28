Grab Your Razzles: A 13 Going On 30 Musical Adaptation Is Coming

Start practicing that "Thriller" dance, because 13 Going on 30 is headed to the stage.
And not only that, the beloved 2004 rom-com starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo is becoming a musical. In fact, screenwriters Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who were responsible for the early 2000s film, have returned for the adaptation. They're teaming up with Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary for the music and lyrics as well as Andy Flickman, who is directing the show.
For anyone who might need a refresher, the original movie followed Jennifer's Jenna Rink, a teen who wishes her youth away and wakes up one day as a seemingly perfect, magazine editing 30-year-old in New York City. The adult Jenna soon stumbles upon Mark's Matty Flamhaff, her literal boy-next-door childhood neighbor turned into a handsome (and taken) adult. And in her thirties, Jenna grapples with adulthood, the things she's missed and learning what truly matters in life.
The musical will have its world premiere next month as a workshop at London's Battersea Arts Centre—of which four performances were made available to the public—before officially debuting next summer.
"When we poured our middle school pain into the movie ‘13 Going on 30,'" Josh and Cathy said of the opportunity, per Variety, "we never quite imagined it would stick around to this day as a rom-com parents show their kids, a Halloween costume, a scene in an Ariana Grande music video, and a teen sleepover staple. Now we're thrilled to be bringing our pain across the pond with 13 Going on 30 The Musical."
They continued, "It's been endlessly fun working to reinvent this story for the London stage. We can't wait for a new generation to grab some Razzles and feel thirty, flirty, and thriving."
And while 13 Going On 30 was chock-full of stars—including Judy Greer and Andy Serkis, as well as future stars Brie Larson, Ashley Benson and Christa B. Allen—Mark and Jennifer as Matty and Jenna remain fan favorites. And last year, fans got to see the two reunite in The Adam Project, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds.
Despite it being almost 20 years since they'd acted together, it was like no time had passed at all.
"It just felt so comforting to be back together," Jennifer told E! news at the film's premiere in February 2022. "It felt like we were almost in the continuation of Jenna and Matty from 13 Going on 30."
The Alias star continued, "Even though you only see us together in one scene, it's a scene that has to inform a lot of the movie. And so I think that our history kind of helps give it a little more depth."
And for his part, it was a reunion Mark was equally excited for.
"We've remained friends all these years," the Avengers actor explained of his and Jennifer's relationship. "And we sort of came back and it was like a homecoming."