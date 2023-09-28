Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Second Sustainable Boohoo Collection Is Here!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.



Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of sustainable fashion, and her second collection with Boohoo has officially dropped. So, it's time to immediately get to shopping dolls! Just like her first collection with affordable fashion brand Boohoo, this line will also include an exclusive size range, from sizes 2-22, and affordable statement pieces like reversible bomber jackets and multiway trenchcoats for under $50 (Bible!).



The television personality and founder of Poosh faced backlash from her first initial Boohoo drop back in September 2022. However, she's back and ready to take on the sustainable fashion world again (and this time with even more sustainable changes).

In the season finale of The Kardashians, the fashion mogul acknowledges the controversy saying she's "not a sustainability expert" and never claimed to be. But vowed to make changes and ensure her future fashion endeavors were more sustainable, and lived up to her goals of giving others accessible stylish clothing that doesn't harm the environment. Shop the new Boohoo collection by Kourtney Kardashian Barker below—before it sells out!