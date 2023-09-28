Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces Between Them in First PDA Photo

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

Life has been magic, madness, heaven, sin for Swifties and NFL fans alike recently.

After all, Taylor Swift's game day outing to Kansas City to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 quickly set the internet ablaze with excitement. However, after peeling off in a getaway car, Taylor and Travis spent time with his friends and family at an after-party at Prime Social, where they were seen getting rather cozy in photos shared by TMZ.

In the snaps, the "Cruel Summer" artist is standing next to Travis and has her arm casually draped around the athlete's neck while she chats with those around them.

The new images come days after Travis and Taylor, both 33, made headlines when they were seen leaving together after the game. As for during the game, well, Taylor appeared to be totally engaged as she celebrated in his VIP box alongside his mom Donna Kelce.