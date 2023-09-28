Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces Between Them in First PDA Photo

Life has been magic, madness, heaven, sin for Swifties and NFL fans alike recently.
After all, Taylor Swift's game day outing to Kansas City to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 quickly set the internet ablaze with excitement. However, after peeling off in a getaway car, Taylor and Travis spent time with his friends and family at an after-party at Prime Social, where they were seen getting rather cozy in photos shared by TMZ.
In the snaps, the "Cruel Summer" artist is standing next to Travis and has her arm casually draped around the athlete's neck while she chats with those around them.
The new images come days after Travis and Taylor, both 33, made headlines when they were seen leaving together after the game. As for during the game, well, Taylor appeared to be totally engaged as she celebrated in his VIP box alongside his mom Donna Kelce.
It was an evening that sparked a media frenzy, capturing the attention of almost everyone, everywhere—including the larger football community.
"It's how I imagine people covering the royal wedding," NFL commentator Greg Olsen remarked during the Sept. 25 episode of podcast Calm Down. "It could last a week. It could last a year. They could marry each other for 50 years. I don't know but whatever this is, it's amazing."
In fact, even Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes weighed, sharing in a press conference Sept. 27 met Taylor at the after-party, saying, per People, "She's really cool, good people."
Yet even though it seems like no one can seem to shake off their interest in Travis and Taylor, the NFL star said he plans to keep anything between the two of them private.
"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," Travis said of the situation during during the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows. I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."
However, he did reflect on how he's feeling at the moment, saying, "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy."
But that doesn't mean you need to calm down about these two.