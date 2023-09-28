1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares New Glimpse at Weight Loss Transformation

Tammy Slaton is facing off against her critics.
The star of TLC reality show 1000-Lb Sisters posted new closeup videos on Instagram Sept. 27 amid a lengthy weight loss journey and criticism on social media for using filters in past posts.
"This is what I really look like," she said in an Instagram selfie. "Okay? Have a nice day, babe."
The 37-year-old also said in another video, "Me, no filters."
Tammy previously defended her use of image filters back in August. "I keep seeing everybody say, 'Stop using filters, stop using filters,'" she said on Instagram at the time. "Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it's my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?"
She continued, "I don't like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun and the freckles. So what? I use a filter."
Tammy—who, at her heaviest, weighed 717 pounds—also vowed to "continue to post and show off my hard work" amid her health journey, which she has documented on both social media and on 1000-Lb Sisters.
On a February episode of the series, Tammy revealed that she was approved for bariatric surgery after losing more than 180 pounds.
And in the comments section of one of her latest videos, a fan asked Tammy if she had any tips for starting a weight loss journey. She responded, "Proteins low carbs, no sugars no pop portion control."
In addition to facing her critics she's been mourning the loss of her husband. Caleb Willingham, who she met and married in 2022 at a Ohio rehabilitation facility while undergoing weight loss treatment, died earlier this summer at age 40.
"Rip sweet angel," Tammy wrote on Instagram July 1, alongside photos of herself embracing the Evansville, Indiana native in front of a Christmas tree. "You will forever be missed and loved so much."
She later said on TikTok, "I'm aware he's looking down at me. You know, he's not in any pain anymore. I know he's in a better place."