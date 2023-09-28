1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares New Glimpse at Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : 1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Mourns Death of Husband Caleb

Tammy Slaton is facing off against her critics.

The star of TLC reality show 1000-Lb Sisters posted new closeup videos on Instagram Sept. 27 amid a lengthy weight loss journey and criticism on social media for using filters in past posts.

"This is what I really look like," she said in an Instagram selfie. "Okay? Have a nice day, babe."

The 37-year-old also said in another video, "Me, no filters."

Tammy previously defended her use of image filters back in August. "I keep seeing everybody say, 'Stop using filters, stop using filters,'" she said on Instagram at the time. "Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it's my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?"

She continued, "I don't like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun and the freckles. So what? I use a filter."