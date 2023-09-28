Why Mick Jagger Might Leave His $500 Million Music Catalog to Charity Instead of His Kids

Watch : Mick Jagger Is "On the Mend" After Heart Surgery

As the Rolling Stones perfectly put it, you can't always get what you want.

And whether or not Mick Jagger's eight children might want a piece of his $500 million, post-1971 music catalog, the rock and roll legend currently has other plans for that piece of his fortune. After hinting that he currently has no plans to sell the catalog, Mick made it clear where he stands on his fortune.

"The children don't need $500 million to live well," he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Sept. 26. "Come on."

So instead of leaving that particular inheritance to his kids—which include Karis Hunt Jagger, 52, Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, 51, Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, 39, James Leroy Augustin Jagger, 38, Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger, 31, Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger, 25, Lucas Maurice Morad-Jagger, 24, and Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, 6—Mick would prefer that the catalog's money one day go to charity.

Or as the 80-year-old put it, "Maybe do some good in the world."