Why Mick Jagger Might Leave His $500 Million Music Catalog to Charity Instead of His Kids

As the Rolling Stones perfectly put it, you can't always get what you want.
And whether or not Mick Jagger's eight children might want a piece of his $500 million, post-1971 music catalog, the rock and roll legend currently has other plans for that piece of his fortune. After hinting that he currently has no plans to sell the catalog, Mick made it clear where he stands on his fortune.
"The children don't need $500 million to live well," he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Sept. 26. "Come on."
So instead of leaving that particular inheritance to his kids—which include Karis Hunt Jagger, 52, Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, 51, Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, 39, James Leroy Augustin Jagger, 38, Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger, 31, Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger, 25, Lucas Maurice Morad-Jagger, 24, and Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, 6—Mick would prefer that the catalog's money one day go to charity.
Or as the 80-year-old put it, "Maybe do some good in the world."
And the "Gimme Shelter" singer isn't the only celebrity to speak out about their decision not to leave their children over the years. In fact, he is one of many.
During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast back in 2018, Ashton Kutcher detailed how he and Mila Kunis would not be setting up trusts for their two children, daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.
"I'm not setting up a trust for them, we'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," the Two and a Half Men alum said during the episode. "And so if my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it but they're not getting trusts. So hopefully they'll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had."
And in addition to celebrities like Gordon Ramsay and Bill Gates who have expressed similar sentiments, musical artists Sting and Elton John both don't plan on leaving their children with too much.
In a 2014 interview, the "Every Step You Take" singer told The Daily Mail, "I certainly don't want to leave them trust funds that are albatrosses round their necks. They have to work. All my kids know that and they rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate."
And for Elton's part, he told the Mirror in 2016 of his two children, "Of course I want to leave my boys in a very sound financial state. But it's terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life."