Here Are the Only Requests Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Had for Her Baby Shower

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian had just two requests for making her baby shower to truly make it the Happiest Place on Earth.

As the Poosh founder revealed on her website, for her and Travis Barker's recent vintage Disney-themed-party celebrating the upcoming arrival of their first child together, she fully ceded control to her loved ones in pulling off the magical event. That is, after insisting on a pair of Disney Parks staples: Mickey Mouse soft pretzels with a side of nacho cheese.

"As someone who loves aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling," Kourtney told Poosh.com. "Walking into the party was so magical."

As for who the Kardashians turned to in pulling off the Disney bash? None other than celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, who previously planned to of Kourtney's biggest milestones, her birth announcement and her first birthday party.