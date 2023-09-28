Here Are the Only Requests Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Had for Her Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian had just two requests for making her baby shower to truly make it the Happiest Place on Earth.
As the Poosh founder revealed on her website, for her and Travis Barker's recent vintage Disney-themed-party celebrating the upcoming arrival of their first child together, she fully ceded control to her loved ones in pulling off the magical event. That is, after insisting on a pair of Disney Parks staples: Mickey Mouse soft pretzels with a side of nacho cheese.
"As someone who loves aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling," Kourtney told Poosh.com. "Walking into the party was so magical."
As for who the Kardashians turned to in pulling off the Disney bash? None other than celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, who previously planned to of Kourtney's biggest milestones, her birth announcement and her first birthday party.
"The planning process started by discussing the core memories from Kris taking Kourtney and her siblings to Disneyland over the years," Mindy told Poosh.com about the baby shower. "The way it looked, smelled, tasted. The feeling you get when you are there. We took those important elements and translated them into our own version of an authentic Disneyland experience in Kris's backyard."
A little more than one year after tying the knot, Kourtney and Travis announced the Lemme founder's pregnancy in June and soon revealed they are expecting a baby boy. And much like his mom, the couple's baby boy is joining a big blended family as Kourtney shares Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer is a dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, and is stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. (Their mom is his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama told E! News exclusively Sept. 16 at the BeautyCon Los Angeles event presented by Walmart. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
