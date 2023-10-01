As if You Can Resist These 21 Nasty Gal Fall Faves Under $50

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you've been holding out, let us assure you: This is one Nasty Gal sale you won't want to miss. From fall essentials to easygoing, everyday pieces, almost everything's been discounted — big time.
In fact, we've put together this list of sale items under $50 that you can score right now. A whopping 21 of them, to be precise.
From punk rock-chic to Barbie-core, these clothes and shoes suit each taste, vibe, and style. Are you chasing the wide leg trousers trend? Maybe itching to finally try that '90s-esque aesthetic you feel like you missed out on the first time? Just in the mood to score a pair of black Chelsea boots at an amazing price?
If you answered "YES!" to any of the above questions, you'll absolutely want to shop this Nasty Gal sale. So, what are you waiting for? Below, enjoy our picks for the best finds under $50.
Nasty Gal Pinstripe Buckle Detail Mini Skirt
You know the skirt that you always wanted to buy, but were never sure if you could pull it off? This is the one. And it's your time.
Nasty Gal Floral Print Dobby Ruffle Mini Dress
This ultra-girly mini is just waiting to be paired with a leather jacket and studded boots.
Nasty Gal Ponte Sweetheart Neckline Puff Sleeve Woven Mix Top
The Going-Out Top gods heard you, and they delivered this black beauty.
Nasty Gal Butterfly Graphic T-Shirt
On the other hand, if you're looking for something a little less formal? This graphic tee is the ideal everyday piece.
Nasty Gal Check Two Piece Tailored Blazer
Ugh, as if you could resist giving Cher Horowitz at any occasion.
Nasty Gal Dreamer Graphic Oversized T-Shirt
Soft, perfectly oversized, and endlessly comfy, this is a shirt you'll probably have to remind yourself to change out of.
Nasty Gal Premium Satin Double Breasted Blazer
For work, for nights out, for running errands: The pink satin blazer. Because Barbie-core is here to stay, as it should be.
Nasty Gal Sequin Star Satin Puff Sleeve Top
With its sparkling sequins and dagger-sharp neckline, this puff-sleeved top merges femininity with classic punk style and makes it look effortless.
Nasty Gal Chunky Leather Loafers
Elevate (see what I did there?) your ensemble thanks to these perennially cool leather loafers.
Nasty Gal Satin Ruffle Pants Pajama Set
You've spent all day looking absolutely stunning. Shouldn't that extend to your overnight, too? (Rhetorical question.)
Nasty Gal Lace Trim Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Whether you're into cowgirl chic, boho-chic, or just need a dress for locations that don't actually get all that chilly in autumn, this floral-printed tiered maxi is the one for you.
Nasty Gal Premium Stripe Pleat Front Wide Leg Pants
Get your office girl fall on with these perfectly pleated wide-leg trousers.
Nasty Gal Leather Square Toe Chelsea Boots
A quality pair of Chelsea boots is a staple of any shoe collection, and with its taller silhouette, this pair stands out in the crowd.
Nasty Gal Petite Oversized Quilted Double Breasted Trench Coat
Fall always feels like a weird season; we get a very small window of enjoying actually crisp weather, but the rest is breezy and dreary. Like spring, if it were only cold? At any rate, this quilted, oversized coat for Petites is ideal for cozying up in throughout autumn.
Nasty Gal Petite Satin Cowl Mini Dress
Nasty Gal's Petite line boasts this shimmering satin mini. With its spaghetti straps and cowl neck, it's perfect for your next date night. Or, you know, whenever you feel like looking like a baddie.
Nasty Gal Floral Chiffon Lace Up Mini Dress
Get your Alexis Rose on all season long in this boho-chic mini.
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Chunky Lace Up Biker Boots
I mean, is anything more eternally cool than lace-up boots in a biker-inspired silhouette? Obviously not.
Nasty Gal Chunky Faux Leather Sneakers
Get your kicks from this trendy pair of chunky faux leather sneakers.
Nasty Gal Denim Double Pocket Shirt Dress
Not every day can be a hard pants day! Give your waistline a break with this just-structured-enough shirtdress. Top with a cardi or moto jacket for maximum style.
Nasty Gal Cord Star Detail Oversized Bomber Jacket
This oversized bomber definitely has a late-80s/early-90s feel, and will instantly make you look cooler by 2023 standards. Throw it over a tee and jeans and boom, it's a lewk.
Nasty Gal Feather Trim Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Add a little razzle-dazzle to your next night out with this fabulously feathered mini.
Be sure to check out these birthday gifts for Libras that the air signs are sure to love.