How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Feels About Paparazzi After Growing Up in the Spotlight

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 22-year-old daughter Lola detailed how she feels about paparazzi after growing up in the spotlight with famous parents.

Sep 28, 2023
Watch: Lola Consuelos Reveals How Parents Really Feel About Her Boyfriend

Lola Consuelos doesn't mind a flash or two, even in her adult years.
 
As Kelly Ripa—who is mom to the 22-year-old and her brothers Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, with husband Mark Consuelos—revealed, the couple became "hypervigilant" when it came to photographers taking pictures of their children during their younger years. But as Lola noted, her parents handled it in a way that stuck with her for life.

"I was very aware of it, and I always tell this to people," Lola told her mom during the Sept. 27 episode of Kelly's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast. "I think you and dad did the best job of raising us with that type of stuff because we knew what was going on, but you always told us that it was something else."

She explained, "When we'd walk home from school, I'd be like, 'There's people taking photos of us,' and you're like, 'They're taking photos of the birds.' I'm like, ‘No Mom, they're really not taking photos of the birds. I promise you they're taking photos of us.' I think if you had made it a big deal and would've reacted to it, obviously we would've reacted to it as well."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

Safe to say, keeping their cool has become second nature.

"But because you literally did not care and still don't," Lola continued, "we do not care and we still don't care."

In fact, the "Paranoia Silverlining" singer also explained that fans approaching her parents for pics is just another moment in time that she's gotten accustomed to.

"If someone comes up to you if we're having dinner and asks for a picture," Lola shared, "it doesn't even register. It's just—time passes and we continue."

Keep reading to see the family's cutest pics.

Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

