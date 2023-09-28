Scandal's Scott Foley Has the Best Response to Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn's #Olitz Reunion

Scott Foley is ready to call B613 on this Scandal reunion.
When his fellow cast mates Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn posted a video together from Washington D.C., Scott was less than thrilled. After all, his and Tony's characters—Jake Ballard and President Fitzgerald Grant—battled for the heart of Kerry's Olivia Pope on the show.
In the video, which referenced their chemistry on the ABC drama, Kerry walked down a hallway and knocked on a door, which is then opened by Tony. The two say, "Hi," then simply stare at each other for a charged moment—while music from the show plays in the background—before they break character, laughing and hugging. She captioned the Sept. 27 Instagram post, "Hi D.C. #Olitiz is ready for you."
The two fittingly reunited in the nation's capital for a book launch event for Kerry's recent memoir, Thicker Than Water.
And while many users were thrilled to see the return of the show's favorite star-crossed lovers, posting comments like, "Thanks for giving us that moment. Y'all really did your thang with Scandal" and "Oooook guess I'll watch Scandal again," Scott was not among them.
The Felicity alum, channeling his scorned character, commented on Kerry's post, "...I don't get it."
When Scandal first introduced Scott's Jake as a new love interest for Olivia Pope in season two, it caused a hotly contested debate on which man was right for Kerry's character that would last throughout the show's seven seasons.
And while fans rooting for Olivia and Fitz right off the bat weren't thrilled, to say the least, with Jake in the beginning, it was a reaction Scott was actually delighted by.
"I love it," he told E! News back in 2013, shortly after the show's second season aired. "I have to tell you, the fact that people are so up in arms...Look, anytime people find a character so polarizing, find a character so bad or so good or whatever it is, it's a great thing for the show, and it's a great thing for me. For me it means I'm doing something right."
Since Scandal wrapped its final season back in 2018, the cast have proven that their love for one another is never something that needs to be handled. In addition to loving social media shout outs and cute cast reunions, the former colleagues have even taken a moment to troll each other over the years.
Case in point—Kerry's birthday message for Scott back in 2021. She captioned her July 15 post, "Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!! Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday."
Which would have been a sweet message, if it weren't for the fact that the image didn't include Scott at all, instead featuring a selfie of Kerry and Tony.
However, Scott took the joke in stride, commenting, "This is not me," to which Kerry responded, "Well… this is awkward" before posting her real bday tribute to her costar.
