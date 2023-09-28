Scandal's Scott Foley Has the Best Response to Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn's #Olitz Reunion

Watch : Is Kerry Washington Happy With "Scandal's" Series Finale?

Scott Foley is ready to call B613 on this Scandal reunion.

When his fellow cast mates Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn posted a video together from Washington D.C., Scott was less than thrilled. After all, his and Tony's characters—Jake Ballard and President Fitzgerald Grant—battled for the heart of Kerry's Olivia Pope on the show.

In the video, which referenced their chemistry on the ABC drama, Kerry walked down a hallway and knocked on a door, which is then opened by Tony. The two say, "Hi," then simply stare at each other for a charged moment—while music from the show plays in the background—before they break character, laughing and hugging. She captioned the Sept. 27 Instagram post, "Hi D.C. #Olitiz is ready for you."

The two fittingly reunited in the nation's capital for a book launch event for Kerry's recent memoir, Thicker Than Water.

And while many users were thrilled to see the return of the show's favorite star-crossed lovers, posting comments like, "Thanks for giving us that moment. Y'all really did your thang with Scandal" and "Oooook guess I'll watch Scandal again," Scott was not among them.

The Felicity alum, channeling his scorned character, commented on Kerry's post, "...I don't get it."