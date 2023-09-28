Kylie Jenner Turns Heads With Bangin' Look During Red Hot Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Kylie Jenner stepped out sporting a head-turning red hot-look during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.

Kylie Jenner is setting Paris Fashion Week ablaze.

The Kardashians star attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. For the Parisian outing, the beauty mogul wore a full-length figure-hugging red gown, which featured a ruffled hem at her ankles. She also accessorized her fiery ensemble with red stilettos, chic oversized sunglasses and a red handbag.

But that's not all, as Kylie completed her look with a brand-new hairdo, adding side fringe bangs to her brunette full-length tresses.

In fact, her new ‘do comes just days after she was seen attending Rosalía's 31st birthday bash with Timothée Chalamet in the French capital.

The pair were seen arriving to the party together on Sept. 25, with the reality star holding on to Timothée's hand as they hopped out of their car. For that occasion, Kylie, 26, sported a low-key coat, wearing a black coat, pointed toe boots, dark sunglasses and a black handbag.

As for Timothée, 27, he coordinated with the Kylie Cosmetics founder's look, also wearing a black jacket, paired with blue jeans and a baseball cap.

The couple's night out would be the latest of their sightings together, as the two—who have been linked since April—were seen serving up some PDA at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles and at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

But Kylie isn't the only one taking Paris Fashion Week by storm. Keep reading for all the celebs seen out in the City of Light.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Issa Rae

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna & Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Courrèges' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Usher

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Erykah Badu

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Charlize Theron

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

The couple was spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Demi Moore

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emma Mackey

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Austin Butler

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jenna Ortega

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Moss

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

