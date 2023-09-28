Kylie Jenner Turns Heads With Bangin' Look During Red Hot Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Watch : See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on Paris Date Night

Kylie Jenner is setting Paris Fashion Week ablaze.

The Kardashians star attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. For the Parisian outing, the beauty mogul wore a full-length figure-hugging red gown, which featured a ruffled hem at her ankles. She also accessorized her fiery ensemble with red stilettos, chic oversized sunglasses and a red handbag.

But that's not all, as Kylie completed her look with a brand-new hairdo, adding side fringe bangs to her brunette full-length tresses.

In fact, her new ‘do comes just days after she was seen attending Rosalía's 31st birthday bash with Timothée Chalamet in the French capital.

The pair were seen arriving to the party together on Sept. 25, with the reality star holding on to Timothée's hand as they hopped out of their car. For that occasion, Kylie, 26, sported a low-key coat, wearing a black coat, pointed toe boots, dark sunglasses and a black handbag.

As for Timothée, 27, he coordinated with the Kylie Cosmetics founder's look, also wearing a black jacket, paired with blue jeans and a baseball cap.