Harry Potter's Michael Gambon Dead at 82

The Harry Potter family has lost another beloved member.

Sir Michael Gambon, who stepped into the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise in 2004, has died at the age of 82.

"Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia," his rep confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News Sept. 28. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

The official Instagram account for the Harry Potter franchise also honored Gambon on Sept. 28. "We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon," the message read. "He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts."

Gambon, a renowned Irish actor, was cast as Dumbledore in Harry Potter after actor Richard Harris' passing in 2002. After Gambon's death, Harris' son took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay tribute to him.

"A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory," Jared Harris wrote Sept. 28. "He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he over took Brando as my father's favourite actor."