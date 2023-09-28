America’s Got Talent Season 18 Winner Revealed

Watch : Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum Sign on as "America's Got Talent" Judges

America's Got Talent finished this season with a barking good time.

At the conclusion of the show's eighteenth season, the competition series crowned a new winner—and this duo really earned themselves a treat after beating out their stiff competition.

During the Sept. 27 finale, the top five acts of the season were announced as acrobatic and head-balancing duo the Ramadhani Brothers, singer Putri Ariani, trainer Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, magician Anna DeGuzman and dance troupe Murmuration. And though each performer delivered a top-notch performance to end the season, Adrian and Hurricane's storytelling, comedic act ultimately took home the $1 million grand prize, as well as the option to headlining the America's Got Talent Presents Superstars Live show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Adrian—who hails from Italy and whose day job sees him, fittingly, working as a dog trainer—and Hurricane have taken their comedy and performance acts around the world, having previously won six Disc Dog World Championship titles and earning a place in the semi-finals of Italia's Got Talent in 2018.