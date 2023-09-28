America’s Got Talent Season 18 Winner Revealed

America's Got Talent finished this season with a barking good time.
At the conclusion of the show's eighteenth season, the competition series crowned a new winner—and this duo really earned themselves a treat after beating out their stiff competition.
During the Sept. 27 finale, the top five acts of the season were announced as acrobatic and head-balancing duo the Ramadhani Brothers, singer Putri Ariani, trainer Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, magician Anna DeGuzman and dance troupe Murmuration. And though each performer delivered a top-notch performance to end the season, Adrian and Hurricane's storytelling, comedic act ultimately took home the $1 million grand prize, as well as the option to headlining the America's Got Talent Presents Superstars Live show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Adrian—who hails from Italy and whose day job sees him, fittingly, working as a dog trainer—and Hurricane have taken their comedy and performance acts around the world, having previously won six Disc Dog World Championship titles and earning a place in the semi-finals of Italia's Got Talent in 2018.
The dynamic duo won over hearts from their very first audition, which earned a standing ovation from the judges and audience alike. And when the pair moved to the live show round, Adrian and Hurricane again wowed.
"I think in terms of stepping up from the audition to the live show, this is the best act we've seen tonight," judge Simon Cowell said at the time. "This was live, and that was a tricky routine. She was amazing."
And in a moment of apparent premonition, fellow judge Sofía Vergara added, "I think Hurricane is ready for Vegas."
It should come as no surprise then, that their final performance on the finale again won over viewers everywhere. Set to Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," Adrian and Hurricane were even joined on stage by both a cardboard-cutout of Sofía, and then the real thing, with the judge being gifted a big yellow flower by Hurricane.
And the gesture clearly won her over as the Modern Family alum said after their act, "If you need me any other time to be part of your act, you know where to find me. I love you guys."