Heist of $1.5 Million Buddha Statue Leads to Arrest in Los Angeles

A valuable Buddha statue has been found after it was stolen from a gallery in Los Angeles.

Police arrested Justin Livick on Sept. 23 around 5:40 p.m. for allegedly receiving stolen property, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News. While the statue was recovered, detectives are still looking for the suspect that took the religious sculpture.

Livick, 44, has been released from custody, according to local outlet KTLA. He did not have attorney information available for E! News to reach out for comment.

The Buddha figure—which is reportedly worth $1.5 million and weighs 250 pounds—was discovered in a truck five days after it was stolen from Beverly Grove's Barakat Gallery, police told KTLA.

The overnight heist took place around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, when a person stepped out of a moving truck and loaded up the Buddha statue using a dolly, per security footage obtained by the outlet.