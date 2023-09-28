Kellie Pickler's Late Husband Kyle Jacobs Honored at Family Memorial After His Death

Kyle Jacobs' legacy continues to live on.
The country songwriter and husband of Kellie Pickler—who died by suicide on Feb. 17 at age 49—was recently honored by friends and family at a celebration of life event in Franklin, Tenn.
"While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son," his family said in a statement to People on Sept. 27. "Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life."
Calling Jacobs as a "lover of life," the family remembered how he "earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know."
"Remembrances continue to come to us daily," they continued. "He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person's life in a moment."
The family added, "The stories told, the songs sung, and the love shared were a testament to Kyle and to how he was able to draw people together in friendship, work, and fun!"
Authorities were called to Pickler and Jacobs' Tennessee home around 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 17 after the American Idol alum woke up and couldn't find her husband, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department previously told E! News. Officials said Pickler and her assistant dialed 911 after they were unable to open a door to an upstairs bedroom during their search for him.
In May, Jacobs' death was ruled a suicide by the Davidson Country Medical Examiner. Toxicology results showed that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death, though he did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use," according to an autopsy report previously obtained by Taste of Country.
Pickler, who married Jacobs in 2011, has largely remained out of the spotlight during what she's described as "the darkest time in my life."
"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" the 37-year-old told People in August, six months after Jacobs' death. "I have chosen to heed his advice."