Kellie Pickler's Late Husband Kyle Jacobs Honored at Family Memorial After His Death

Watch : Kellie Pickler Shares Heartbreaking Message After Her Husband's Death

Kyle Jacobs' legacy continues to live on.

The country songwriter and husband of Kellie Pickler—who died by suicide on Feb. 17 at age 49—was recently honored by friends and family at a celebration of life event in Franklin, Tenn.

"While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son," his family said in a statement to People on Sept. 27. "Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life."

Calling Jacobs as a "lover of life," the family remembered how he "earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know."

"Remembrances continue to come to us daily," they continued. "He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person's life in a moment."