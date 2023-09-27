Proof Patrick Mahomes Was Enchanted to Meet Taylor Swift After Game With Travis Kelce

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses His Future with Taylor Swift

For Patrick Mahomes, meeting Taylor Swift was a total touchdown.

After the singer attended the Sept. 24 Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in a suite with Travis Kelce's mom, the quarterback revealed he finally got to meet Taylor at an afterparty.

"Yeah, I met her," Patrick told reporters during a Sept. 27 press conference, per People. "She's really cool, good people."

However, reiterating his teammate's wishes, the athlete added, "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Patrick hadn't met Taylor prior to the game, telling FOX Sports after the win, "I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav."

That same day, the NFL star shared that he was told "last minute" by the tight end that Taylor would be attending the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

"There's things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don't know if it's true or not," Patrick admitted, according to KCTV5's Jared Koller. "It was like Friday and he was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I think she's coming to the game.'"