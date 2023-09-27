Proof Patrick Mahomes Was Enchanted to Meet Taylor Swift After Game With Travis Kelce

For Patrick Mahomes, meeting Taylor Swift was a total touchdown.
After the singer attended the Sept. 24 Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in a suite with Travis Kelce's mom, the quarterback revealed he finally got to meet Taylor at an afterparty.
"Yeah, I met her," Patrick told reporters during a Sept. 27 press conference, per People. "She's really cool, good people."
However, reiterating his teammate's wishes, the athlete added, "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
Patrick hadn't met Taylor prior to the game, telling FOX Sports after the win, "I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav."
That same day, the NFL star shared that he was told "last minute" by the tight end that Taylor would be attending the game at Arrowhead Stadium.
"There's things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don't know if it's true or not," Patrick admitted, according to KCTV5's Jared Koller. "It was like Friday and he was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I think she's coming to the game.'"
While Travis hasn't shared where he stands with Taylor amid their romance rumors, he did weigh in on the "Anti-Hero" artist's bejeweled appearance at the game.
"I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," Travis said on his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast Sept. 27. "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy."
Going on to praise the musician, he shared, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light."
As for the cherry on top? It was that "the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course," he said, alluding to his team's 31-point win over the Bears.
Taylor was photographed enjoying the game alongside the other leading lady in Travis' life, mom Donna Kelce.
It's a moment that Travis will remember forever. "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom," he continued, "to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there—that s--t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."