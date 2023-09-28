Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright is a mom! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her first child—a baby boy named Elio—with husband Andrew Lococo on Sept. 19. See a photo of her new son.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 28, 2023 12:07 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesHarry PotterCelebrities
Watch: Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Aka Ginny Is Pregnant!

Accio, baby!

Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright and her husband Andrew Lococo welcomed their first child—a son named Elio Ocean Wright Lococo—on Sept. 19.

"We're all healthy and happy," the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn Sept. 27 with a sun emoji. "Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!"

Calling his delivery "the wildest experience," Bonnie continued, "So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding."

After tagging some of the "amazing" birth workers she consulted with before and during the delivery, the actress thanked her husband—who she married in March 2022—for being "my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered."

"Elio has the most tender loving papa," she added, quipping, "Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

Needless to say, Bonnie's Harry Potter family descended upon the post's comments section faster than a snitch on the Quidditch pitch, with her onscreen brother James Phelps writing, "Huge congratulations!!" 

photos
See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

"Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!!" Evanna Lynch shared, before noting that that her new son shares a birthday with Emma Watson's Harry Potter character Hermione Granger. "Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!!"

 

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Shows Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

2

Travis Kelce Shares Family's Reaction to Taylor Swift's NFL Appearance

3

Sharon Osbourne Shares Side Effects of Using Ozempic to Lose 42 Pounds

Added Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Slytherin's Pansy Parkinson, "Congratulations!! Welcome Elio, he's beautiful."

Bonnie, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter movies, is the latest Hogwarts alum to welcome the next wizarding generation. Her onscreen husband Daniel Radcliffe, whose titular character shares three kids with Ginny, became a dad this spring when his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke gave birth to their first baby together.

 

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

And just last year, Scarlett welcomed twins Marigold and Blossom with Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner, while Jessie Cave—who played Lavender Brown—gave birth to her fourth child following a battle with COVID-19.

As for other Weasleys who now have real-life kids? Rupert Grint shares 3-year-old daughter Wednesday with actress Georgia Groome, while James' twin brother Oliver Phelps is a father to two daughters with wife Katy Humpage.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Shows Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

2

Travis Kelce Shares Family's Reaction to Taylor Swift's NFL Appearance

3

Sharon Osbourne Shares Side Effects of Using Ozempic to Lose 42 Pounds

4

Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photo With Her 5 Sisters in Heartfelt Post

5

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Whirlwind Love Story