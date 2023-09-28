Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Andrew Lococo

Watch : Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Aka Ginny Is Pregnant!

Accio, baby!

Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright and her husband Andrew Lococo welcomed their first child—a son named Elio Ocean Wright Lococo—on Sept. 19.

"We're all healthy and happy," the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn Sept. 27 with a sun emoji. "Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!"

Calling his delivery "the wildest experience," Bonnie continued, "So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding."

After tagging some of the "amazing" birth workers she consulted with before and during the delivery, the actress thanked her husband—who she married in March 2022—for being "my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered."

"Elio has the most tender loving papa," she added, quipping, "Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

Needless to say, Bonnie's Harry Potter family descended upon the post's comments section faster than a snitch on the Quidditch pitch, with her onscreen brother James Phelps writing, "Huge congratulations!!"