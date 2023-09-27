Why Sharon Osbourne Warns Against Ozempic After She Lost 42 Pounds

Sharon Osbourne's experience with Ozempic had Ozzy Osbourne calling her by a different name.
The TV personality, who now weighs less than 100 pounds after using the controversial type 2 diabetes drug for weight loss, recalled her husband's reaction to her thinner frame.
"Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan," Sharon told her former America's Got Talent co-star Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored Sept. 20. "He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time. So, it's just time to stop."
The 70-year-old expressed that she's lost more weight than she intended and ultimately cautioned others before they turn to the drug.
"You can't stay on it forever. I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough," the former The Talk co-host continued. "I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I'll probably put it all on again soon."
Sharon also recalled the side effects of the injectable drug, which has become increasingly popular over the past year and is FDA-approved as a treatment to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes and as a remedy to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or death in adults with diabetes or heart disease.
"At first, I mean, you feel nauseous," the Osbournes Podcast co-host said. "You don't throw up physically but you've got that feeling. I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat. That's it. And that's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right."
Sharon had also shared her weight loss journey with Ozempic in an E! News interview earlier this month.
"I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain," she said. "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I'm now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."
