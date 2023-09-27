Why Sharon Osbourne Warns Against Ozempic After She Lost 42 Pounds

Watch : Sharon, Kelly Osbourne React to Hollywood Ozempic Craze

Sharon Osbourne's experience with Ozempic had Ozzy Osbourne calling her by a different name.

The TV personality, who now weighs less than 100 pounds after using the controversial type 2 diabetes drug for weight loss, recalled her husband's reaction to her thinner frame.

"Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan," Sharon told her former America's Got Talent co-star Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored Sept. 20. "He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time. So, it's just time to stop."

The 70-year-old expressed that she's lost more weight than she intended and ultimately cautioned others before they turn to the drug.

"You can't stay on it forever. I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough," the former The Talk co-host continued. "I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I'll probably put it all on again soon."