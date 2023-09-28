Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Weighs in on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Shocking Break Up

Watch : Paige DeSorbo Weighs In On Carl & Lindsay's Shocking Split

Despite previously being skeptical of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's quickie engagement, Paige DeSorbo did not expect her costars' shocking breakup.

"I don't think anyone saw it coming that they were officially going to be done," Paige exclusively told E! News just one month after the duo unexpectedly called off their November vows.. "I don't know really the ins and outs and all the details. I do know that there's two very hurt people by it, so I know they're both very upset."

Like Paige, Bravo fans were shocked to learn of Carl and Lindsay's August breakup. After taking some time to heal, Lindsay broke her silence on the split earlier this month.

"The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life," the publicist wrote in a Sept. 14 Instagram post."My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."