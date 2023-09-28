Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Weighs in on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Shocking Break Up

Despite previously being skeptical of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's quickie engagement, Paige DeSorbo did not expect her costars' shocking breakup.
"I don't think anyone saw it coming that they were officially going to be done," Paige exclusively told E! News just one month after the duo unexpectedly called off their November vows.. "I don't know really the ins and outs and all the details. I do know that there's two very hurt people by it, so I know they're both very upset."
Like Paige, Bravo fans were shocked to learn of Carl and Lindsay's August breakup. After taking some time to heal, Lindsay broke her silence on the split earlier this month.
"The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life," the publicist wrote in a Sept. 14 Instagram post."My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."
The 37-year-old insisted that she tried to work through their issues before Carl ended their relationship for good.
"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," Lindsay continued. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."
Now, the reality star is trying to move on, even going on what would have been her bachelorette trip to the Bahamas surrounded by her closest friends last weekend.
During Summer House's season seven reunion this summer, Paige revealed her doubts about the sincerity of Carl and Lindsay's relationship. "They got engaged and four hours later a People magazine article was on," she told host Andy Cohen at the time. "That's premeditated, that's planned. I know how People magazine works."
While Carl and Lindsay's romance didn't survive, Paige is still very much committed to boyfriend of two years Craig Conover—but she's not rushing to walk down the aisle like her costar.
"I think because we're on reality TV people watch us every so often, every couple of months, like, 'Oh, it's been a couple of years,'" she said of the pressure they feel to get engaged. "No, it's still been the same year. So, we've only been dating for two years and I still like my life the way it is. I don't want to have a baby yet."
But that doesn't mean she can't see herself marrying the Southern Charm star.
"I do eventually want a ring, but not right now," she added. "I'm turning 31 and I like my life the way it is."
Keep reading to see inside Lindsay's post-breakup bachelorette trip with those closest to her.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)