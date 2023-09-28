Exclusive

Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Weighs in on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Shocking Break Up

Despite previously being skeptical of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's quickie engagement, Paige DeSorbo did not expect her costars' shocking breakup.

"I don't think anyone saw it coming that they were officially going to be done," Paige exclusively told E! News just one month after the duo unexpectedly called off their November vows.. "I don't know really the ins and outs and all the details. I do know that there's two very hurt people by it, so I know they're both very upset."

Like Paige, Bravo fans were shocked to learn of Carl and Lindsay's August breakup. After taking some time to heal, Lindsay broke her silence on the split earlier this month.

"The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life," the publicist wrote in a Sept. 14 Instagram post."My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke: Romance Rewind

The 37-year-old insisted that she tried to work through their issues before Carl ended their relationship for good.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/Sasha Israel/Bravo

"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," Lindsay continued. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

Now, the reality star is trying to move on, even going on what would have been her bachelorette trip to the Bahamas surrounded by her closest friends last weekend.

During Summer House's season seven reunion this summer, Paige revealed her doubts about the sincerity of Carl and Lindsay's relationship. "They got engaged and four hours later a People magazine article was on," she told host Andy Cohen at the time. "That's premeditated, that's planned. I know how People magazine works."

While Carl and Lindsay's romance didn't survive, Paige is still very much committed to boyfriend of two years Craig Conover—but she's not rushing to walk down the aisle like her costar.

"I think because we're on reality TV people watch us every so often, every couple of months, like, 'Oh, it's been a couple of years,'" she said of the pressure they feel to get engaged. "No, it's still been the same year. So, we've only been dating for two years and I still like my life the way it is. I don't want to have a baby yet."

But that doesn't mean she can't see herself marrying the Southern Charm star.

2023 Celebrity Breakups

"I do eventually want a ring, but not right now," she added. "I'm turning 31 and I like my life the way it is."

Keep reading to see inside Lindsay's post-breakup bachelorette trip with those closest to her.

Instagram

Bahama Mama

"Bahama Mama," Lindsay Hubbard caption a Sept. 25 Instagram post from the Bahamas on what was supposed to be her bachelorette trip.

Instagram

Tropical Locale

Summer House's Sam Feher previewed the crystal clear waters upon touching down in the Bahamas for the event.

Lindsay Hubbard

Support System

"I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo," Lindsay wrote after a girls night out. "I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength. "

Instagram

Bridal Vibes

THe former bride-to-be rocked a stunning white bridal jumpsuit during their stay at the SLS Baha Mar.

Instagram

5-Star Views

Lindsay's BFF and costar Danielle Olivera shows off the stunning views from their hotel rooms.

Instagram

Dancing Queens

The Bravo star moves on from her breakup with Carl Radke by dancing out her feelings with Danielle.

Instagram

Bust a Move

The BFFs rock out pool side.

Lindsay Hubbard

Revenge Dress

THe publicist shows Carl what he's missing in a jaw-dropping gold gown.

Lindsay Hubbard

Fab Foursome

Lindsay is joined by Summer House's Danielle, Sam and Gabby Prescod during dinner.

Instagram

Birds of a Feather

The group enjoys some flamingo yoga at the resort.

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Sam poses with a feathered friend.

Instagram

Sun-Kissed

Sam and Danielle enjoy the tropical views.

Instagram

Group Photo

Lindsay and her pals pose with a flamingo

Instagram

Out of Office

Sam and Gabby snap a selfie.

