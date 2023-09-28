Chelsea Handler Sets Record Straight After Seemingly Debuting New Boyfriend

Watch : Chelsea Handler Trolls "Horny Old Men" in Hollywood

Chelsea Handler is setting the record straight on her love life.

The comedian denied she has a new boyfriend after she seemed to debut a new romance on social media on Sept. 27, dropping a John Mayer reference alongside a cozy-looking photo.

On her Instagram Story, Chelsea was seen kissing the mystery man on the cheek while he wrapped his arms around her in a bear hug. Seemingly referencing John's 2001 hit, "Your Body Is a Wonderland," the stand-up captioned the shot, "This is my baby. He is full of love and positivity and his body is my wonderland."

The 48-year-old continued, "I love my baby and now I go back to work," noting she'll be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City over the weekend.

However, she later shared a video on her Instagram Story clarifying they are not dating.

"Now my publicists are calling me," she said. "I did not announce new boyfriend on Instagram. That man is a bartender right next door to my house in Mallorca and that's why he's my baby."