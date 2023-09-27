Chelsea Handler Debuts New Boyfriend Over a Year After Jo Koy Breakup

Watch : Chelsea Handler Trolls "Horny Old Men" in Hollywood

Lately, Chelsea Handler has found love again.

The comedian debuted her new romance on social media on Sept. 27, dropping a John Mayer reference alongside a sweet picture of the two.

On her Instagram Story, Chelsea is seen kissing the mystery man on the cheek while he wraps his arms around her in a bear hug. Seemingly referencing John's 2001 hit, "Your Body Is a Wonderland," the stand-up captioned the shot, "This is my baby. He is full of love and positivity and his body is my wonderland."

The 48-year-old continued, "I love my baby and now I go back to work," noting she'll be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City over the weekend.

Although Chelsea is keeping tight-lipped on the identity of her boyfriend, their relationship comes over a year after she called it quits with fellow comedian Jo Koy in July 2022.

The pair posted a video to Instagram ahead of their first anniversary, detailing the reason for the breakup. The former Chelsea Lately host shared that the former flames "decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now."