The Golden Bachelor: A Celeb's Relative Crashed the First Night of Filming

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

Everyone wants a piece of Gerry Turner—even Aunt Chippy!

The Golden Bachelor's opening night featured a mansion crasher in the form of Jimmy Kimmel's aunt, who has made frequent appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the years.

One of the last woman to get out of the limo, Aunt Chippy admitted to Gerry, the first-ever senior citizen lead, that she used her famous family member's connections to snag an invite.

"I was curious," she explained to the 72-year-old. "I said to my nephew, 'He's gotta be one in a million, I want to meet him,' and he said, 'Alright, you got it!'"

So why did Aunt Chippy feel compelled to ask the late night talk show host to pull some strings for her at ABC? "He seems very friendly," she explained during her confessional.