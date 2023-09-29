The Golden Bachelor: A Celeb's Relative Crashed the First Night of Filming

Jimmy Kimmel's aunt decided to pull some strings to meet the new Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner by scoring a surprise invite to the first night. Get the details on her hilarious entrance.

Watch: "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

Everyone wants a piece of Gerry Turner—even Aunt Chippy!

The Golden Bachelor's opening night featured a mansion crasher in the form of Jimmy Kimmel's aunt, who has made frequent appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the years. 

One of the last woman to get out of the limo, Aunt Chippy admitted to Gerry, the first-ever senior citizen lead, that she used her famous family member's connections to snag an invite. 

"I was curious," she explained to the 72-year-old. "I said to my nephew, 'He's gotta be one in a million, I want to meet him,' and he said, 'Alright, you got it!'"

So why did Aunt Chippy feel compelled to ask the late night talk show host to pull some strings for her at ABC? "He seems very friendly," she explained during her confessional.

After her brief meeting with Gerry, who was delighted by her entrance, Aunt Chippy went inside the mansion to meet the 22 women competing for his affection and she was as impressed as the golden Bachelor himself.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

"Let me tell you, I don't belong here," she said. "Those ladies are really something."

Sadly, it was a quickie for Aunt Chippy as her time in the mansion was shortlived, with the end credits revealing she slept through the first rose ceremony (which saw the elimination of former Bachelor Matt James' mom, Patty James, and five other contestants). 

After being gently woken up by host Jesse Palmer, Aunt Chippy asked, "Did I get a rose?" And when informed she did not, she responded, "Can I at least get a petal?"

When Jesse told her that "All the stems, all the petals, have been handed out," Aunt Chippy called him an "a--hole." 

At the very least, she got a good nap out of the night, telling the former NFL star that she was going to "take the couch home." 

Okay, so Aunt Chippy wasn't actually a contestant, much to our disappointment, but these women really are in the running for Gerry's final rose: 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Anna

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired Nutritionist
 
Location: Summit, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
April

Age: 65

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Port St. Lucie, Florida
 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Christina

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

Location: Sierra Madre, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Edith

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Location: Downey, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ellen

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Location: Delray Beach, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Faith

Age: 60

Occupation: High School Teacher

Location: Benton City, Washington

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jeanie

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired Project Manager

Location: Estill Springs, Tennessee

 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Joan

Age: 60

Occupation: Private School Administrator

Location: Rockland, Maryland

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kathy

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Location: Austin, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Leslie

Age: 64

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Maria

Age: 60

Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Location:Teaneck, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Marina

Age: 60

Occupation:Educator

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nancy

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Natascha

Age: 60

Occupation: Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Location: New York City, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Pamela

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Location: Aurora, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Patty

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Location: Durham, North Carolina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Peggy

Age: 69

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Location: East Haven, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Renee

Age: 67

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Location: Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sandra

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Location: Doraville, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Susan

Age: 66

Occupation: Wedding Officiant

Location: Aston, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sylvia

Age: 64

Occupation: Public Affairs Consultant

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Theresa

Age: 69

Occupation: Financial Services Professional

Location: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

