The Golden Bachelor: A Celeb's Relative Crashed the First Night of Filming

Everyone wants a piece of Gerry Turner—even Aunt Chippy!
The Golden Bachelor's opening night featured a mansion crasher in the form of Jimmy Kimmel's aunt, who has made frequent appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the years.
One of the last woman to get out of the limo, Aunt Chippy admitted to Gerry, the first-ever senior citizen lead, that she used her famous family member's connections to snag an invite.
"I was curious," she explained to the 72-year-old. "I said to my nephew, 'He's gotta be one in a million, I want to meet him,' and he said, 'Alright, you got it!'"
So why did Aunt Chippy feel compelled to ask the late night talk show host to pull some strings for her at ABC? "He seems very friendly," she explained during her confessional.
After her brief meeting with Gerry, who was delighted by her entrance, Aunt Chippy went inside the mansion to meet the 22 women competing for his affection and she was as impressed as the golden Bachelor himself.
"Let me tell you, I don't belong here," she said. "Those ladies are really something."
Sadly, it was a quickie for Aunt Chippy as her time in the mansion was shortlived, with the end credits revealing she slept through the first rose ceremony (which saw the elimination of former Bachelor Matt James' mom, Patty James, and five other contestants).
After being gently woken up by host Jesse Palmer, Aunt Chippy asked, "Did I get a rose?" And when informed she did not, she responded, "Can I at least get a petal?"
When Jesse told her that "All the stems, all the petals, have been handed out," Aunt Chippy called him an "a--hole."
At the very least, she got a good nap out of the night, telling the former NFL star that she was going to "take the couch home."
Okay, so Aunt Chippy wasn't actually a contestant, much to our disappointment, but these women really are in the running for Gerry's final rose:
