Hispanic Influencers Share Curated Fashion Collections From Amazon's The Drop

With Hispanic Heritage Month kicking off in mid-September, there's never been a better time to support and celebrate the Latinx community more than now. As a Latina writer myself, I fully understand the importance of highlighting Hispanic creators and Latinx-owned brands in media, and that's why when Amazon featured Hispanic creators on The Drop, I immediately dropped everything and had to shop their collections.

The Latinx cultura is full of rich and beautiful traditions that not only inspire trends in fashion, but also influence styles as it has done for the four Latina creators featured on The Drop. Lisa Ramos highlights how her "style/beauty inspirations are the Latinx bombshells during the '90s," and Monica Veloz explains how her heritage inspired her style by growing up around female figures who embraced their bodies, inspiring her to embrace her own in what she wears. Yasmin Maya and Glency Feliz also note how their heritage has played a massive role in their style. And now you can help support these Latina creators by shopping their curated collections on Amazon.

From velvet blazers to colorful chunky knit sweaters, check out the top picks we've pulled from these Hispanic influencer collections.