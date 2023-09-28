Hispanic Influencers Share Curated Fashion Collections From Amazon's The Drop

Amazon celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring your favorite Latina creators on The Drop. Shop their top fashion picks right now.

By Camila Quimper Sep 28, 2023 10:00 AMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionHispanic Heritage MonthE! InsiderLikes
Shop Amazon Influencers Hispanic Heritage MonthAmazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With Hispanic Heritage Month kicking off in mid-September, there's never been a better time to support and celebrate the Latinx community more than now. As a Latina writer myself, I fully understand the importance of highlighting Hispanic creators and Latinx-owned brands in media, and that's why when Amazon featured Hispanic creators on The Drop, I immediately dropped everything and had to shop their collections.

The Latinx cultura is full of rich and beautiful traditions that not only inspire trends in fashion, but also influence styles as it has done for the four Latina creators featured on The Drop. Lisa Ramos highlights how her "style/beauty inspirations are the Latinx bombshells during the '90s," and Monica Veloz explains how her heritage inspired her style by growing up around female figures who embraced their bodies, inspiring her to embrace her own in what she wears. Yasmin Maya and Glency Feliz also note how their heritage has played a massive role in their style. And now you can help support these Latina creators by shopping their curated collections on Amazon.

From velvet blazers to colorful chunky knit sweaters, check out the top picks we've pulled from these Hispanic influencer collections.

Lisa Ramos' Top Picks

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Pair this long velvet blazer with its matching pants for a chic nighttime fit. It also comes in a variety of colors, but Lisa selected this brown one in her Amazon collection.

$35
Amazon

The Drop Women's Rebecca Strappy High Block Heel Sandal

The metallic trend has taken over fall, so it makes sense why Lisa added this metallic silver strappy heel to her top picks. Amazon shoppers love how easy it is to walk in and pair with any outfit.

$60
Amazon

The Drop Women's Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top

This lingerie-inspired top is lightweight, available in ten other colors, and features a sexy black lace lined over the top. Dress it up or down with a pair of jeans, or leather pants.

$35
Amazon

Yasmin Maya's Top Picks

The Drop Women's Kennedy Pull on Lug Sole Platform Boot

These black faux leather knee-high boots feature a 2.5-inch platform and come in an off-white bone color option. We recommend pairing it with a leather mini skirt like Yasmin did, for an edgy leather look.

$100
Amazon

The Drop Women's Aiden Vegan Leather A-Line Mini Skirt

Can you ever go wrong with a leather mini skirt? Definitely not. This brown vegan leather A-line skirt comes in three other colors and features a stretch waistband for a comfortable fit.

$16
Amazon

The Drop Women's Ronin Elongated Sherpa

With fall finally here, it's time to start thinking about your next statement coat. Not only is this Sherpa one very affordable (we're talking under $50!), it also comes in a tan teddy color.

$50
Amazon
read
The Metallic Trend Is the Neutral We're Loving for Fall: See How to Style It

Monica Veloz's Top Picks

The Drop Women's INES Chunky Rib Mock-Neck Sweater

For a pop of color this fall, add this chunky knit sweater to your cart. It comes in four other colors and offers a range of sizes up to 5x.

$20
Amazon

The Drop Women's Tyler Ribbed Sweater Skirt

This ribbed skirt is available in four colors: Sky blue, hot pink, coffee bean, and black. Made from a viscose and nylon blend, Shoppers rave over how comfortable and high quality the skirt feels.

$50
Amazon

The Drop Women's Francine Clog

How cute is this wooden clog? It's available in three neutral colors and features a padded footbed for extra comfort.

$60
Amazon

Glency Feliz's Top Picks

ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses

Not only are these sunglasses chic, but they're also currently on sale for under $10! They also come in pairs of different colors and patterns.

$11
$9
Amazon

The Drop Women's Zander Mesh Long Sleeve Blouse

If your style is more edgy like Glency, add this long-sleeve mesh top to your cart. We recommend pairing it with skinny blue jeans and black heels for a sexy nighttime look.

$30
Amazon

Apsvo Extra Large Drop Earring

Nothing completes an outfit like a pair of chunky earrings. These are available in both silver and gold, and are currently 15% off.

$26
$22
Amazon

Ready for fall? Shop the best wide calf boots according to reviewers.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!