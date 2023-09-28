Hispanic Influencers Share Curated Fashion Collections From Amazon's The Drop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Hispanic Heritage Month kicking off in mid-September, there's never been a better time to support and celebrate the Latinx community more than now. As a Latina writer myself, I fully understand the importance of highlighting Hispanic creators and Latinx-owned brands in media, and that's why when Amazon featured Hispanic creators on The Drop, I immediately dropped everything and had to shop their collections.
The Latinx cultura is full of rich and beautiful traditions that not only inspire trends in fashion, but also influence styles as it has done for the four Latina creators featured on The Drop. Lisa Ramos highlights how her "style/beauty inspirations are the Latinx bombshells during the '90s," and Monica Veloz explains how her heritage inspired her style by growing up around female figures who embraced their bodies, inspiring her to embrace her own in what she wears. Yasmin Maya and Glency Feliz also note how their heritage has played a massive role in their style. And now you can help support these Latina creators by shopping their curated collections on Amazon.
From velvet blazers to colorful chunky knit sweaters, check out the top picks we've pulled from these Hispanic influencer collections.
Lisa Ramos' Top Picks
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Pair this long velvet blazer with its matching pants for a chic nighttime fit. It also comes in a variety of colors, but Lisa selected this brown one in her Amazon collection.
The Drop Women's Rebecca Strappy High Block Heel Sandal
The metallic trend has taken over fall, so it makes sense why Lisa added this metallic silver strappy heel to her top picks. Amazon shoppers love how easy it is to walk in and pair with any outfit.
The Drop Women's Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top
This lingerie-inspired top is lightweight, available in ten other colors, and features a sexy black lace lined over the top. Dress it up or down with a pair of jeans, or leather pants.
Yasmin Maya's Top Picks
The Drop Women's Kennedy Pull on Lug Sole Platform Boot
These black faux leather knee-high boots feature a 2.5-inch platform and come in an off-white bone color option. We recommend pairing it with a leather mini skirt like Yasmin did, for an edgy leather look.
The Drop Women's Aiden Vegan Leather A-Line Mini Skirt
Can you ever go wrong with a leather mini skirt? Definitely not. This brown vegan leather A-line skirt comes in three other colors and features a stretch waistband for a comfortable fit.
The Drop Women's Ronin Elongated Sherpa
With fall finally here, it's time to start thinking about your next statement coat. Not only is this Sherpa one very affordable (we're talking under $50!), it also comes in a tan teddy color.
Monica Veloz's Top Picks
The Drop Women's INES Chunky Rib Mock-Neck Sweater
For a pop of color this fall, add this chunky knit sweater to your cart. It comes in four other colors and offers a range of sizes up to 5x.
The Drop Women's Tyler Ribbed Sweater Skirt
This ribbed skirt is available in four colors: Sky blue, hot pink, coffee bean, and black. Made from a viscose and nylon blend, Shoppers rave over how comfortable and high quality the skirt feels.
The Drop Women's Francine Clog
How cute is this wooden clog? It's available in three neutral colors and features a padded footbed for extra comfort.
Glency Feliz's Top Picks
ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses
Not only are these sunglasses chic, but they're also currently on sale for under $10! They also come in pairs of different colors and patterns.
The Drop Women's Zander Mesh Long Sleeve Blouse
If your style is more edgy like Glency, add this long-sleeve mesh top to your cart. We recommend pairing it with skinny blue jeans and black heels for a sexy nighttime look.
Apsvo Extra Large Drop Earring
Nothing completes an outfit like a pair of chunky earrings. These are available in both silver and gold, and are currently 15% off.
