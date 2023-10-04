The $22 Cult-Fave Beauty Product Sofia Franklyn Always Has in Her Bag

We interviewed Sofia Franklyn because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In a world of Sophias, be a Sofia With an F. We've been taking Sofia Franklyn's advice since 2018 and has she led us astray? Never. Her sisterly advice on taboo topics makes her a certified girls-girl and trusted peer amongst her sloots (i.e., fan base). The podcaster has long been speaking her truth and now she's sharing with E! Insider Shop what's in her bag.
As a girly-on-the-go she's catching flights, attending fashion week, running a successful media company — and she's got the goods to make it look effortless. Her bag is packed with E!ssentials from lippies, concealers, cuticle care, and TSA-approved tools, plus the $22 cult-fave she's obsessed with.
Read ahead for all of Sofia's must-have products and her elegant tote of choice.
Christian Dior Forever Skin Correct
"Usually, I can't be bothered to put makeup on before I head out, so it's vital to carry the essentials with me. Especially when plans change, which is always, and I need to look presentable. Concealer is the first thing I look for, and the Forever Skin Correct by Dior WORKS. It instantly makes my under eyes look better without creasing. Trust me, I've tried them all!"
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
For a drugstore option, Sofia swears by Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer: "It gives full coverage and can compete with the best of them."
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Wherever Walnut
"The most important makeup product, in my opinion, is my go-to lip liner. It can be used for a more natural look or layered for a more distinct look. The shade is perfect, the application is perfect, and I keep one in my purse at all times, as well as a backup! My friends always laugh because I'm always reapplying, usually without using a mirror."
Mini Folding Travel Scissors
"Aside from my wallet and sunglasses, this is the most important thing in my bag. Need to cut off a tag? Trim my eyebrows? I recommend these to all my friends AND they've always passed TSA!"
Soft Sunglasses Case (3-Pack)
"Sturdy enough to protect your glasses without taking up too much room in your bag! No one likes scratched up sunnies or bulky, non-flexible sunglass cases."
Biotene Dry Mouth Lozenges
"On days where I have back-to-back recordings and my water intake is lacking, my mouth can get super dry and no one needs to be hearing that on the mic! These do the trick every single time."
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
"This is such a great multipurpose product, I'll put this sh*t on everything and I mean EVERYTHING. Dry cuticles? Need to remove stubborn eye makeup? Dry hair? Ashy knees? Chapped lips? The possibilities are endless."
Nivea Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm
"Perfect tinted chapstick for subtle color on the go. It looks super cute on its own or even over a lip liner."
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in Color 013 Beige
"I discovered this gloss when my makeup artist sent me home with one to try and I've never looked back! It's the perfect nude pink and works over any shade of lipstick or liner."
Revlon Expert Tweezers
"Whether it's a hair out of place or I need to detangle a necklace I threw in my bag, I always carry tweezers! They come in handy more than you might expect, so they'll forever live in my bag."
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Sofia notes that Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation is a product that doesn't get the hype it deserves. "This foundation gives so much coverage without looking cakey or dry. I use it year round and even have one shade for summer and one for winter."
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray (Mini Size)
When asked if she recommend any long-lasting makeup products that stay on throughout a busy workday, Sofia replied: "Using this product, I don't have to pick just one! I was traveling recently during a heat wave and my makeup would just melt off everyday. I made sure to spray my entire face paying special attention to problem areas, and no matter the product, it was staying ON."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"This product was all the hype and I'm glad I jumped on the bandwagon! I use it throughout the day in place of chapstick or sometimes even lipgloss because it has a shine to it!"
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
Sofia recommends this Drunk Elephant serum as her go-to product for getting rid of pimples."Skincare products usually take extended use to see a real difference, but after one application I can see serious improvement."
Makeup Eraser Makeup Remover Cloth
"Fun-but-not-so-fun-fact: I'm allergic to most soaps/cleansers, so finding something simple without the long ingredient list is super helpful. PLUS, it really works like magic! All you need to do is wet the cloth and taadaa! I don't know how it works or why, but it does!"
Maison Goyard Anjou GM Bag
"You don't realize how much sh*t you store in your car until you move to New York and no longer drive! And once you leave your apartment, there's a good chance you won't be home until late at night. So you'll need to bring whatever you might need with you, making a spacious, durable, and cute bag essential. It's reversible, so you still get the quality that comes with the name but in an understated way."
