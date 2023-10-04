The $22 Cult-Fave Beauty Product Sofia Franklyn Always Has in Her Bag

We interviewed Sofia Franklyn because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In a world of Sophias, be a Sofia With an F. We've been taking Sofia Franklyn's advice since 2018 and has she led us astray? Never. Her sisterly advice on taboo topics makes her a certified girls-girl and trusted peer amongst her sloots (i.e., fan base). The podcaster has long been speaking her truth and now she's sharing with E! Insider Shop what's in her bag.

As a girly-on-the-go she's catching flights, attending fashion week, running a successful media company — and she's got the goods to make it look effortless. Her bag is packed with E!ssentials from lippies, concealers, cuticle care, and TSA-approved tools, plus the $22 cult-fave she's obsessed with.

Read ahead for all of Sofia's must-have products and her elegant tote of choice.