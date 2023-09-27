Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Bonding Moment Between Fiancé Allan Russell and Ex Mike Caussin

Watch : Jana Kramer Shares Her Ex's Reaction to Her Engagement

The nicest thing is when exes can co-parent amicably.

Jana Kramer recently revealed a friendly interaction her ex-husband Mike Caussin—with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4—had with her fiancé Allan Russell.

"My ex-husband was here the other day dropping off the kids because he knew that me and my fiancé were moving into our new house, and he's like, 'You know, I'll just come drop the kids off.' And he came in, and he had a beer with Allan," the One Tree Hill alum said on the Sept. 25 episode of her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer. "I remember sitting there going, 'This is really cool.' I never would have dreamt it this way, but I go, 'This is cool.'"

Then again, this may not surprise fans as Jana has previously noted that the former football player and the soccer coach get along.

"He likes Allan. They've hung out," she said on a May episode of the podcast. "They're at games and stuff together. Like, everything's great."