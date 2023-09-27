Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Bonding Moment Between Fiancé Allan Russell and Ex Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer recently shared a "really cool" moment between her fiancé Allan Russell, with whom she's expecting a baby boy, and her ex-husband Mike Caussin, with whom she shares two children.

Watch: Jana Kramer Shares Her Ex's Reaction to Her Engagement

The nicest thing is when exes can co-parent amicably. 

Jana Kramer recently revealed a friendly interaction her ex-husband Mike Caussin—with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4—had with her fiancé Allan Russell

"My ex-husband was here the other day dropping off the kids because he knew that me and my fiancé were moving into our new house, and he's like, 'You know, I'll just come drop the kids off.' And he came in, and he had a beer with Allan," the One Tree Hill alum said on the Sept. 25 episode of her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer. "I remember sitting there going, 'This is really cool.' I never would have dreamt it this way, but I go, 'This is cool.'"

Then again, this may not surprise fans as Jana has previously noted that the former football player and the soccer coach get along.

"He likes Allan. They've hung out," she said on a May episode of the podcast. "They're at games and stuff together. Like, everything's great."

Jana Kramer's Down in the DMs Confessions

However, it took some time for Mike and Jana to get there. After nearly six years of marriage—during which they separated and got back together—the pair broke up for good and divorced in 2021, with Jana listing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reason for their split.

She subsequently said on Red Table Talk that Mike cheated on her with more than 13 women during their relationship (he did not publicly respond to the allegation). Still, "The Nicest Thing" artist noted she wished her ex well as they both move on with their lives. 

"He didn't want it to end up looking like this either," she shared during the October 2022 interview. "But we're both so happy. I root for his happiness."

For Jana, part of her happiness has involved her romance with Allan. The Scottish athlete got down on one knee in May after nearly seven months of dating, and the following month the actress announced they're expecting a baby boy.

"It's a very respectful relationship," Jana told E! News in May. "And I don't think I've ever experienced something like that, where it's like he respects me so much and I respect him. And with that, there's so much love and respect. I'm like, oh my god, what a concept."

To see some of her family photos, keep reading.

Pregnant Mama

Jana gushed in September 2023, "Grateful heart with a growing belly."

Michigan Memories

Jana posed for a family portait with Allan Russell and kids Jolie and Jace in August 2023, writing, "Family fun in Michigan."

Fourth of July Festivities

"That’s a wrap on another 4th of July family trip," Jana wrote in 2023. "Core memories made."

Michigander Crew

The family celebrated the holiday in The Great Lakes State.

Scary Season

"You’ve got a friend in us," the star wrote while channeling Toy Story for Halloween 2022. "Love, little Bo Peep, buzz, Jessie and Woody."

First Day of School

Jolie started second grade in 2023, sharing that she wants to be an actress and singer like her mom.

Not So Stoked

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not," Jana joked. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Feeling Jolly

"Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today," she wrote on Dec. 26, 2022. "It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic. Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea." But not all was festive, as she noted, "And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace."

Happy New Year!

Jana was feeling "blessed" on New Year's Eve 2022. "Happy New Years from me and my babies!" she wrote.

Anchors Up!

Jana and Jolie had a mother-daughter boating trip in July 2023.

Sister-To-Be

The actress captioned the shot, "Best mommy daughter time."

"Momma Daughter Time"

The "I Got the Boy" singer gave a glimpse into "life lately" in June 2023, featuring Jolie enjoying a sweet summer treat.

Brotherhood

Her son Jace was all smiles after removing his Spider-Man face paint while bearing a "Brotherhood" T-shirt.

