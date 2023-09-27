Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Bonding Moment Between Fiancé Allan Russell and Ex Mike Caussin

The nicest thing is when exes can co-parent amicably.
Jana Kramer recently revealed a friendly interaction her ex-husband Mike Caussin—with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4—had with her fiancé Allan Russell.
"My ex-husband was here the other day dropping off the kids because he knew that me and my fiancé were moving into our new house, and he's like, 'You know, I'll just come drop the kids off.' And he came in, and he had a beer with Allan," the One Tree Hill alum said on the Sept. 25 episode of her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer. "I remember sitting there going, 'This is really cool.' I never would have dreamt it this way, but I go, 'This is cool.'"
Then again, this may not surprise fans as Jana has previously noted that the former football player and the soccer coach get along.
"He likes Allan. They've hung out," she said on a May episode of the podcast. "They're at games and stuff together. Like, everything's great."
However, it took some time for Mike and Jana to get there. After nearly six years of marriage—during which they separated and got back together—the pair broke up for good and divorced in 2021, with Jana listing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reason for their split.
She subsequently said on Red Table Talk that Mike cheated on her with more than 13 women during their relationship (he did not publicly respond to the allegation). Still, "The Nicest Thing" artist noted she wished her ex well as they both move on with their lives.
"He didn't want it to end up looking like this either," she shared during the October 2022 interview. "But we're both so happy. I root for his happiness."
For Jana, part of her happiness has involved her romance with Allan. The Scottish athlete got down on one knee in May after nearly seven months of dating, and the following month the actress announced they're expecting a baby boy.
"It's a very respectful relationship," Jana told E! News in May. "And I don't think I've ever experienced something like that, where it's like he respects me so much and I respect him. And with that, there's so much love and respect. I'm like, oh my god, what a concept."
