Demi Moore Shakes Off a Nip Slip Like a Pro During Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore fixed her fashion faux pas at full throttle.

The Charlie's Angel alum sprang into action after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 26. To preview the brand's spring/summer 2024 collection, Demi sizzled in a body-hugging little black dress.

And while the 60-year-old's off-the-shoulder look was mostly see-through, the top half was folded over with heavy layers of fabric as to not expose the breast area. However, while posing for photographs, Demi lifted her arm to graze her hand through her hair and accidentally flashed her nipples.

But in true Demi fashion, she handled the style mishap like a pro, quickly moving her waist-length strands to the front to cover her chest.

She later fixed the top half completely and continued to model off her ensemble—which also included high-waisted black underwear, matching thick black sunglasses and sky-high heels.

As for the Ghost star's glam? She kept it simple, opting for barely-there makeup that consisted of her signature smoky eye and a nude lipstick. She also styled her hair in effortlessly loose waves.