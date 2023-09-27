Demi Moore Shakes Off a Nip Slip Like a Pro During Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore handled a minor wardrobe malfunction while attending Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 26.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 27, 2023 8:15 PMTags
FashionDemi MooreFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekWardrobe MalfunctionE! Insider
Watch: Demi Moore DEFENDS Daughter Tallulah Willis Against Body-Shamers

Demi Moore fixed her fashion faux pas at full throttle.

The Charlie's Angel alum sprang into action after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 26. To preview the brand's spring/summer 2024 collection, Demi sizzled in a body-hugging little black dress.

And while the 60-year-old's off-the-shoulder look was mostly see-through, the top half was folded over with heavy layers of fabric as to not expose the breast area. However, while posing for photographs, Demi lifted her arm to graze her hand through her hair and accidentally flashed her nipples

But in true Demi fashion, she handled the style mishap like a pro, quickly moving her waist-length strands to the front to cover her chest.

She later fixed the top half completely and continued to model off her ensemble—which also included high-waisted black underwear, matching thick black sunglasses and sky-high heels.

As for the Ghost star's glam? She kept it simple, opting for barely-there makeup that consisted of her signature smoky eye and a nude lipstick. She also styled her hair in effortlessly loose waves.

photos
Demi Moore's Best Looks

Of course, Demi wasn't the only celebrity to turn heads at the YSL runway.

Hailey Bieber donned a curve-hugging gown with a risqué backless design, while Zoë Kravitz emulated French-girl style with her micro-mini black-and-white polka-dot dress.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Other A-listers such as Austin Butler, Kate Moss and Emma Mackey added a sexy twist to their timeless looks. Between sheer fabrics hidden underneath oversized blazers and plunging necklines, the trio upped the ante.

But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see all of the fierce fashion moments during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

At Acne Studios' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Issa Rae

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna & Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Courrèges' fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Usher

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Erykah Badu

At the Marni spring/summer 2024 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Charlize Theron

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

The couple was spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Demi Moore

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emma Mackey

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Austin Butler

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jenna Ortega

At the Dior spring/summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Moss

At Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!