Jana Kramer Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, First With Fiancé Allan Russell

Watch : Jana Kramer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jana Kramer officially got another boy.



Four months after she and fiancé Allan Russell announced they were expecting their first child together, the "I Got the Boy" singer has given birth.

The pair welcomed baby boy Roman James Russell on Nov. 13, Jana shared on Instagram alongside his first photo.

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful," the couple said in a statement to People. "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."

As Jana and Allan explained, "The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

The latest addition for the One Tree Hill alum—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—comes five months after she detailed the couple's engagement.