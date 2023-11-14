Breaking

Jana Kramer Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, First With Fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer, who shares two kids with ex Mike Caussin, has welcomed her third baby, her first with fiancé Allan Russell.

By Kisha Forde Nov 14, 2023 11:25 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesJana Kramer
Watch: Jana Kramer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jana Kramer officially got another boy.
 
Four months after she and fiancé Allan Russell announced they were expecting their first child together, the "I Got the Boy" singer has given birth.

The pair welcomed baby boy Roman James Russell on Nov. 13, Jana shared on Instagram alongside his first photo. 

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful," the couple said in a statement to People. "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."

As Jana and Allan explained, "The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

The latest addition for the One Tree Hill alum—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—comes five months after she detailed the couple's engagement.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"So, Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months," she said during a May episode of her iHeart Radio Whine Down podcast. "And he asked me to marry him."

As the 39-year-old noted, the sweet proposal happened during a family walk to their new house—and was made complete with two very important people by their side. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why GBBO's Prue Leith Went Public With Her 13-Year Affair

2

Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Ice Hockey Player's Death Case

3

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Concert

"It was a really beautiful night...we were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," she shared. "And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."

And the moment was as sentimental as you can imagine.

"The kids were super excited then we walked down the hill, watched the sunset," she shared. "It was perfect."

But the couple weren't whining down just yet, with another dose of perfection coming just one month later.

Instagram

"We've been keeping another secret from you guys," Jana wrote in a June Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. "(I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while) but I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."

But their story wouldn't end there, of course, as the "Nicest Thing" artist later shared she and the former soccer player found out they were expecting a baby boy.

"I got the paperwork and Allan was in England with his kid," Jana revealed during an episode of her podcast in June. "He comes back, and we open it together. On the bottom, it said 'boy,' and I was so shocked. And then we told the kids, we did the gender reveal for them. It was really sweet."

Instagram

And as expected, their kids couldn't be happier to welcome another sibling.

"The kids are super excited," she continued. "I wanted another girl. I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together."

Read on for more of Jana's family photos.

Instagram

Pregnant Mama

Jana Kramer gushed in September 2023, "Grateful heart with a growing belly."

Instagram

Michigan Memories

Jana posed for a family portait with Allan Russell and kids Jolie and Jace in August 2023, writing, "Family fun in Michigan."

Instagram

Fourth of July Festivities

"That’s a wrap on another 4th of July family trip," Jana wrote in 2023. "Core memories made."

Instagram

Michigander Crew

The family celebrated the holiday in The Great Lakes State.

Instagram

Scary Season

"You’ve got a friend in us," the star wrote while channeling Toy Story for Halloween 2022. "Love, little Bo Peep, buzz, Jessie and Woody."

Instagram

First Day of School

Jolie started second grade in 2023, sharing that she wants to be an actress and singer like her mom.

Instagram

Not So Stoked

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not," Jana joked. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Instagram

Feeling Jolly

"Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today," she wrote on Dec. 26, 2022. "It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic. Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea." But not all was festive, as she noted, "And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace."

Instagram

Happy New Year!

Jana was feeling "blessed" on New Year's Eve 2022. "Happy New Years from me and my babies!" she wrote.

Instagram

Anchors Up!

Jana and Jolie had a mother-daughter boating trip in July 2023.

Instagram

Sister-To-Be

The actress captioned the shot, "Best mommy daughter time."

Instagram

"Momma Daughter Time"

The "I Got the Boy" singer gave a glimpse into "life lately" in June 2023, featuring Jolie enjoying a sweet summer treat.

Instagram

Brotherhood

Her son Jace was all smiles after removing his Spider-Man face paint while bearing a "Brotherhood" T-shirt.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why GBBO's Prue Leith Went Public With Her 13-Year Affair

2

Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Ice Hockey Player's Death Case

3

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Concert

4

Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Touching Memory of Matthew Perry

5

Matt LeBlanc Says Goodbye to Matthew Perry in Heartbreaking Message