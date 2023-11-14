Jana Kramer Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, First With Fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer officially got another boy.
Four months after she and fiancé Allan Russell announced they were expecting their first child together, the "I Got the Boy" singer has given birth.
The pair welcomed baby boy Roman James Russell on Nov. 13, Jana shared on Instagram alongside his first photo.
"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful," the couple said in a statement to People. "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."
As Jana and Allan explained, "The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."
The latest addition for the One Tree Hill alum—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—comes five months after she detailed the couple's engagement.
"So, Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months," she said during a May episode of her iHeart Radio Whine Down podcast. "And he asked me to marry him."
As the 39-year-old noted, the sweet proposal happened during a family walk to their new house—and was made complete with two very important people by their side.
"It was a really beautiful night...we were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," she shared. "And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."
And the moment was as sentimental as you can imagine.
"The kids were super excited then we walked down the hill, watched the sunset," she shared. "It was perfect."
But the couple weren't whining down just yet, with another dose of perfection coming just one month later.
"We've been keeping another secret from you guys," Jana wrote in a June Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. "(I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while) but I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."
But their story wouldn't end there, of course, as the "Nicest Thing" artist later shared she and the former soccer player found out they were expecting a baby boy.
"I got the paperwork and Allan was in England with his kid," Jana revealed during an episode of her podcast in June. "He comes back, and we open it together. On the bottom, it said 'boy,' and I was so shocked. And then we told the kids, we did the gender reveal for them. It was really sweet."
And as expected, their kids couldn't be happier to welcome another sibling.
"The kids are super excited," she continued. "I wanted another girl. I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together."
Read on for more of Jana's family photos.