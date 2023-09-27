Investigating Taylor Swift's Flawless Red Lipstick at the Kansas City Chiefs Game

Watch : Was Travis Kelce's "1989" Outfit A Nod to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's got that red lip, classic thing that we like.

While cheering on her rumored flame Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, the Grammy winner matched her look to Travis' crimson-colored uniform.

Of course, that meant Taylor sported her signature red lip, which outlasted everything from the tight end's touchdown to an afterparty. And while the pair's latest display of affection for each other is taking the internet by storm, so is the singer's apparently transfer-proof lipstick—which looked flawless during her meal of chicken tenders and seemingly ranch.

But in true Taylor fashion, she has yet to share details of the exact product she used for the NFL game. E! News also reached out to her longtime makeup artist Lorrie Turk for confirmation but she is keeping her lips sealed.

Luckily, the "Lover" singer's penchant for red lipstick goes way back and she's discussed her go-to shades in the past. As previously noted by Teen Vogue, the 33-year-old once told People she "discovered Ruby Woo by MAC, which I think everyone knows is a staple. I was the last person to discover it."