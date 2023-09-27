Investigating Taylor Swift's Flawless Red Lipstick at the Kansas City Chiefs Game

Curious to know the red-hot lipstick Taylor Swift wore to support Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs Game on Sept. 24? We did a deep dive for you.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 27, 2023 10:59 PMTags
BeautyTaylor SwiftMakeupFootballE! Insider
Watch: Was Travis Kelce's "1989" Outfit A Nod to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's got that red lip, classic thing that we like.

While cheering on her rumored flame Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, the Grammy winner matched her look to Travis' crimson-colored uniform. 

Of course, that meant Taylor sported her signature red lip, which outlasted everything from the tight end's touchdown to an afterparty. And while the pair's latest display of affection for each other is taking the internet by storm, so is the singer's apparently transfer-proof lipstick—which looked flawless during her meal of chicken tenders and seemingly ranch.

But in true Taylor fashion, she has yet to share details of the exact product she used for the NFL game. E! News also reached out to her longtime makeup artist Lorrie Turk for confirmation but she is keeping her lips sealed.

Luckily, the "Lover" singer's penchant for red lipstick goes way back and she's discussed her go-to shades in the past. As previously noted by Teen Vogue, the 33-year-old once told People she "discovered Ruby Woo by MAC, which I think everyone knows is a staple. I was the last person to discover it."

photos

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor has also professed her love other reds, telling MTV in 2014 she was a fan of two Nars products.

"I have a lot of go-tos as far as red lipstick," she said at the time, "but one that really can't go wrong is Dragon Girl. And also, I heard on the radio that Hilary Duff wore Luxembourg by Nars, so I bought Luxembourg by Nars. It's really good too."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

More recently, Taylor has worn Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Lipstick in the shade Elson 4.

In fact, the Midnights artist donned the femme fatale hue in her "Bejeweled" music video, which released last October. At the time, Pat shared insight into Taylor's enchanting lip shade for the music video.

"When I think of Taylor, I always think of a perfect red lip," Pat exclusively told E! News. "When we first did the Met Gala in 2010, we did a bold, confident, empowered look centered on red matte lipstick. For 'Bejeweled' and her VMAs appearance, I couldn't imagine not doing something with red lipstick."

For the music video, the makeup artist used four lipsticks to create an ombré effect on the singer's pout. In addition to using the matte liquid lipstick mentioned above, Pat added the PermaGel Ultra Glide Lip Pencils in Deep Dive, Blood Lust and Deep Void to achieve the fierce look.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

And while Taylor may be keeping a tight lip on the exact lipstick she wore to the Chiefs game, it's clear it's one of her MVPs. 

Keep reading to see all the photos of Taylor cheering on Travis.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

On Sept. 24, 2023, Taylor made a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game, sitting in a luxury suite with Donna Kelce, mother of tight end Travis Kelce, with whom the singer had sparked romance rumors weeks prior.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Lets Go Chiefs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chatting With Mom

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Burning Red

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

So Proud

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Suite Life

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

All Smiles

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cheer Captain

David Eulitt/Getty Images

LFG!

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Big Applause

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!