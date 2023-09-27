Cher Accused of Hiring 4 Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue Allman

Watch : Cher Mentors on "The Voice"

The estranged wife of Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman alleged the Oscar winner took drastic measures to keep her away from the Deadsy frontman.

Marieangela King alleges in a December 2022 court filing in her divorce case with her ex that last year, the "Believe" singer hired four men to kidnap husband from a hotel room they shared while trying to reconcile their marriage.

E! News has reached out to reps for Cher and Elijah for a response and has not heard back. A rep for Marieangela declined to comment when reached by E! News.

Elijah—whom Cher shared with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman—filed for divorce from Marieangela in November 2021 after almost eight years of marriage in a Los Angeles court.

In her filed declaration, reviewed by E! News, Marieangela said that since August 2022, she was told that she is "not allowed to see or speak to" Elijah, "who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility" and that she was also told that her husband "has no access to his phone."