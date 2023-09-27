Cher Accused of Hiring 4 Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue Allman

The estranged wife of Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman alleged the Oscar winner took drastic measures to keep her away from the Deadsy frontman.
Marieangela King alleges in a December 2022 court filing in her divorce case with her ex that last year, the "Believe" singer hired four men to kidnap husband from a hotel room they shared while trying to reconcile their marriage.
E! News has reached out to reps for Cher and Elijah for a response and has not heard back. A rep for Marieangela declined to comment when reached by E! News.
Elijah—whom Cher shared with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman—filed for divorce from Marieangela in November 2021 after almost eight years of marriage in a Los Angeles court.
In her filed declaration, reviewed by E! News, Marieangela said that since August 2022, she was told that she is "not allowed to see or speak to" Elijah, "who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility" and that she was also told that her husband "has no access to his phone."
According to the filing, made public this week, the two met up months later. Marieangela said that in November 2022, she and Elijah spent 12 days alone together in New York, "working on our marriage."
"On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, 4 people came to our hotel room and removed [Elijah] from our room," the KING band member wrote in her filing. "I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Elijah's] mother."
It is unclear if Marieangela and Elijah are currently in contact. In her filing, she wrote, "I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."
Marieangela also requested that proceedings involving the divorce with Elijah—who has spoken about his past battle with drug addiction—be moved to after March 2023, "when my husband will have finished his treatment plan and so that my attorney can complete discovery and have our property valued."
According to court records, the case remains pending.
Marieangela has occasionally documented her life with Elijah, as well as Cher, on social media. In December 2022, more than a week after filing her declaration to accompany her ex's divorce filing, she posted a photo of the two with his mom and the Grammy winner's late mother Georgia Holt, who had died days earlier at 96. Marieangela captioned her post, "Coolest pic EVER! #family"