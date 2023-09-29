Love Is Blind's Chris Fox Reveals Why He Gave Johnie Maraist a Second Chance

Nice guys usually finish last, but in Chris Fox's case, they sometimes finish second.
While Chris had an immediate connection with Johnie Maraist on Love Is Blind season five, the project manager was left heartbroken when Johnie ended their relationship so that she could pursue her No. 1 choice, Izzy Zapata Jr. But when Izzy chose Stacy Snyder over Johnie, she immediately attempted to rekindle things with Chris, who ultimately said, "Thanks, but no thanks." (It didn't help that he and Izzy compared notes on the very similar affirmations Johnie was telling each of them.)
However, while Chris initially declined to pick things back up when Johnie asked for another shot in the pods, it's revealed at the cast BBQ in episode six that the pair decided to give their relationship a second chance after running into each other at the airport.
So, what led to Chris' change of heart?
"For me, it was a no-brainer to give it a second chance," Chris told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We are all going through something that we've never been through before. It's uncharted waters."
Describing Johnie as "an incredible woman," Chris explained, "She is always trying to do what's best for her and I can't hold that against her."
And while he was initially upset over Johnie choosing Izzy over him, Chris said he wasn't ready to throw in the towel.
"When you have a relationship like that, it's very hard to find," the 28-year-old reasoned, "and I'm not going to throw that away because of not making a mistake, but choosing an option when we've never ever done this before."
Though viewers learned of Chris and Johnie's relationship on-screen, we didn't get to see their first in-person meeting, which Chris said was "an indescribable experience."
"You're seeing this person and your eyes are saying, 'This is a stranger, who is this? Keep you walls up,'" he shared, "and then the second she starts talking, you're like, 'Oh wow, this is the person that I fell in love with, this is my best friend, I feel like I've known this person my whole life.' You feel at home and the walls just immediately come down."
Even though they were able to reconnect after filming, Chris and Johnie weren't done dealing with pod drama as Izzy and Johnie got into a heated exchange at the BBQ, one that left Johnie in tears after Izzy said she was "sketchy as f--k" and insinuated that she didn't deserve a guy like Chris.
Despite the tension, Chris revealed that he and Izzy are "still friends" and he could understand where he was coming from.
"Everyone is there to do what's best for them and if he felt like he wanted to get that off his chest, then that's fine for him," Chris explained. "I'll listen to him, but I am there for Johnie. I am in love with Johnie, so that's who I am going to go to and that's who I am going to trust."
Hm...he used the present tense when talking about his feelings for Johnie, so does that mean they are still together?
"I can tell you to continue watching the episodes," Chris teased. "They will be very interesting."
As we wait for an update on Chris and Johnie's current status, look back on all the previous seasons of Love Is Blind to see who's still together:
Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.