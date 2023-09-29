Love Is Blind's Chris Fox Reveals Why He Gave Johnie Maraist a Second Chance

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah Dishes on Lydia & Uche's SECRET

Nice guys usually finish last, but in Chris Fox's case, they sometimes finish second.

While Chris had an immediate connection with Johnie Maraist on Love Is Blind season five, the project manager was left heartbroken when Johnie ended their relationship so that she could pursue her No. 1 choice, Izzy Zapata Jr. But when Izzy chose Stacy Snyder over Johnie, she immediately attempted to rekindle things with Chris, who ultimately said, "Thanks, but no thanks." (It didn't help that he and Izzy compared notes on the very similar affirmations Johnie was telling each of them.)

However, while Chris initially declined to pick things back up when Johnie asked for another shot in the pods, it's revealed at the cast BBQ in episode six that the pair decided to give their relationship a second chance after running into each other at the airport.

So, what led to Chris' change of heart?

"For me, it was a no-brainer to give it a second chance," Chris told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We are all going through something that we've never been through before. It's uncharted waters."