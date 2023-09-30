90 Day Fiancé's Gino and Jasmine Explain Why They’re Not on the Same Page About Their Wedding

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda may have graduated to the franchise's flagship series now that the Panama native has been approved for her K-1 visa, but the engaged pair are hardly riding off into the sunset together.
In a sneak peek at the tenth season of 90 Day Fiancé (premiering Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8p p.m. on TLC, MAX and discovery+), newly minted Michigan resident Jasmine loses her mind when she discovers a lipgloss in her future husband's SUV. "Oh my goodness, girl, get the popcorn," the 37-year-old teased in an exclusive interview with E! News at the series' Sept. 26 premiere party. "I have a very strong personality and I was in shock. I was not expecting that. It took me by surprise and I reacted in the most emotional, crazy way."
But while she admittedly "got insane," the two haven't exactly kissed and made up since the dust-up. While Gino, 53, explained away the stray beauty product—"I'm not very shocked that she found something underneath the seat, to be honest, because I've had that car for a good eight years or so"—his bride wasn't having it.
"All I can say is that I'm glad that it happened in front of cameras because now people are going to see that Gino is not the angel everyone thinks he is," the mother of two noted to E!. "He's truly not. And the lipgloss was fresh, so it was not from eight years ago."
And that wasn't the only issue the two were mouthing off about.
Tasked with marrying within 90 days of Jasmine's arrival to the U.S. (the premise of both the fiancé visa and the long-running TLC series), "We're still in the planning phase and unfortunately we're not on the same page," she explained. "What he wants, it's something absolutely different from what I want and that's the struggle at the moment."
Michigander Gino was hoping for a local celebration, he said, adding, "It's important for my family to be at my wedding." But Panama City bred Jasmine was envisioning something a bit more scenic and warm.
"I don't want it to happen in Michigan," she explained. "I want a beach wedding because I come from Panama and I love the ocean and I always dreamed of getting married by the ocean. And since my family is not going to be able to be present in the wedding, I wanted to make it just him and I. No family at all."
That difference of opinion has been making their feet feel awfully frosty.
"We're still undecided if we're actually going to get married," Gino revealed. And though the clock is certainly ticking, "We still have a couple of months," added Jasmine. "So let's see what happens."
After years of thinking about her life in America, landing in very suburban Michigan has been more than a little jarring for Jasmine, who described a recent jog that ended in a foot race with a pack of geese. "It's not easy," she admitted. "I don't like to compare Panama to Michigan because they're just two different places, but everything is new for me, the culture, the place. I come from a very cosmopolitan city and Michigan is like the wilderness, so I'm trying to adapt."
So as of right now, she's very much weighing the pros and cons of her midwestern future.
"I'm still not quite sure if I can envision myself getting married and living in America now that I arrived because it has been harder than I thought," Jasmine explained. "I never left my country before and my family and I don't know if I'm going to be able to handle this."
In the plus column, at least, is her partner of several years.
"We grew very close to each other during the pandemic when we were talking from morning 'til night," noted Gino. "We grew such a strong bond. It seems like that bond has kept us very strong throughout our relationship."
And, yes, they know what others think of their fiery up-and-down romance.
"Sometimes we go to the extreme and we need to know how to handle that because if we really want to have a long-lasting relationship, if we keep having these big arguments there, it is going to be a moment which we're going to have a breaking point," Jasmine allowed. "And that is one of my biggest fears. So I'm very committed now that I'm in America to make it work. And there are a lot of things that I need to make progress on. I'm very conscious about that and Gino, too."
But one relationship strength they have mastered is the art of a good apology.
"We are not ashamed of saying I'm sorry and really mean it," said Jasmine, noting how they continue to "try it again and again and again, and hopefully this is going to be the last time and you're going to be in a better place right now."
She knows at times it'd be easier to cut ties with her Michigan man, "But it's the love that we have for each other that keeps us trying and being hopeful."
90 Day Fiancé premieres on Sunday, October 8 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC, MAX and discovery+.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley