Why Gerry Turner Was the Perfect Choice to Be the First Golden Bachelor

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

It's never too late to fall in love again. Just ask Gerry Turner.

The former restauranteur's dream of a quiet post-retirement life on the lake was shattered six years ago when his wife of 43 years, Toni, died suddenly from a bacterial infection. Devastated, Gerry relied on the support from their two daughters and granddaughters to guide him through his grief, and, eventually, a new plan for his golden years: Becoming the first star of ABC's The Golden Bachelor.

Never has a new lead been so quickly and universally accepted and beloved by Bachelor Nation when it was officially announced that the 72-year-old widower with a love for pickleball would be handing out roses on the long-awaited spin-off. And throughout his appearances prior to beginning his journey, the public response to Gerry grew even more affectionate, so much so that ABC actually changed its schedule to make The Golden Bachelor the lead-in for Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season.

We'll gladly take the early bird special this time, thank you very much.

And it's not as if Gerry is nervous or anything about America watching his journey to find his second great love. No, really, he's not.