Bronny James' Coach Shares Update After He Misses First USC Practice Since Cardiac Arrest

Despite not being on the court with his teammates, Bronny James is doing A-OK.
The University of Southern California freshman was MIA for the basketball team's first practice on Sept. 25, which came two months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout. However, Bronny's coach Andy Enfield has confirmed that the 18-year-old is doing "very well."
"He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him," Andy told reporters after practice via ESPN. "He's around when he can be. And he's getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."
In July, Bronny—the eldest son of LeBron James and Savannah James—was rushed to the hospital after his medical emergency and was released three days later. The following month, the James family shared a statement explaining that a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of the teen's cardiac arrest.
And moving forward, the college student continues to be surrounded by support—including from his college basketball family.
"I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court," Andy previously told ESPN. "We just have to be patient and take it step by step. Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return."
As the USC Trojans head coach noted, the teen's professional career is one to keep an eye on.
"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]," he continued. "We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win."