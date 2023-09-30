Get to Know Travis Kelce and His Dating History Before He Met Taylor Swift

Travis' Catching Kelce journey started with 50 potential love interests, one woman from each state. He dated his ultimate pick, Maya Benberry of Kentucky, for a few months.

"She's an absolutely wonderful girl," Travis told E! News of his then-secret girlfriend ahead of the series' premiere in October 2016. It was tough having to keep the outcome a secret, he said, but "I wouldn't have picked her if I didn't feel a certain way about her."

And yet he admitted he wasn't in a rush for the end zone. "I have always been the just let it roll [type]," he explained, "and take advantage of the opportunities when they come about. I've always been a very success-driven person, too, so I'm very focused on trying to get my career somewhere. That and I'm still getting to know her and, to be honest, marriage is a huge step that it takes a while to get to know you're ready for."

Maya said when all was revealed, "I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world. For that to be my man, and he's really my man now, it's just amazing that my dream guy is now mine!"

But the life coach and brand consultant isn't exactly rooting for Travis these days, telling DailyMail.com after Taylor Swift's cameo at his game, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart! I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her—and who is just using her."