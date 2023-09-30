Get to Know Travis Kelce and His Dating History Before He Met Taylor Swift

Where were you when you first found out Taylor Swift was sitting with Travis Kelce's mom at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24?
Because when it comes to capital-M Moments, there is a before and there is an after, and the era of Travis shooting his shot with Taylor is now upon us.
This is still very early stages, of course, with a color-coordinated outfit (loving him would be red and gold), a ride in a Chevelle and a cozy draped arm doing a lot of heavy lifting in the potential-romance department. But if it was all leading up to this, we are ready for it.
And naturally, the Swifties brought receipts.
For instance, Taylor's "Cornelia Street," off of 2019's Lover: "We were a fresh page on the desk / Filling in the blanks as we go / As if the street lights pointed in an arrowhead / Leading us home." The track was inspired by then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn (hence the pilgrimages to that New York address after their breakup) but it's now nothing less than psychic sorcery because the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium and that's where Taylor dipped chicken tenders into "seemingly ranch."
Before your mind gets too boggled, though, remember that it's Travis who's been doing the more blatant manifesting on his end.
While he only recently revealed his thwarted plan to give Taylor a friendship bracelet sporting his number when he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City, he picked her as his kiss recipient all the way back in 2016 when the "Kiss, Marry, Kill" question was posed to him by AfterBuzzTV. At the time, he was looking for Ms. Right on E!'s Catching Kelce and was barely three years into what is now his two-time Super Bowl-winning, Saturday Night Live-hosting career.
The 33-year-old tight end has been busily building his resume since then, on and off the field. And we're only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause we care. So to distinguish folklore from truth, here's a handy guide to who Travis Kelce is and what he's been up to before touching down at the center of the Swiftie universe: