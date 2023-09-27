Bruce Springsteen Postpones All 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Battle

Watch : Stars Celebrate Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is out of the office for the rest of the year.

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all remaining 2023 dates of his ongoing tour with The E Street Band as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," his team wrote in a statement posted to social media Sept. 27. "With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The "Born to Run" singer, who had previously postponed all September shows amid his health battle, also shared a message expressing gratitude towards his supporters.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen said. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."