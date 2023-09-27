Bruce Springsteen Postpones All 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Battle

The Boss is out of the office for the rest of the year.
Bruce Springsteen has postponed all remaining 2023 dates of his ongoing tour with The E Street Band as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," his team wrote in a statement posted to social media Sept. 27. "With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."
The "Born to Run" singer, who had previously postponed all September shows amid his health battle, also shared a message expressing gratitude towards his supporters.
"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen said. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."
As for when the shows will be rescheduled, the singer's team said the new 2024 dates were forthcoming.
"When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund," the message read. "All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates."
Earlier this year, Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their 2023 Tour, playing more than 60 concerts in the United States and Europe—most recently on Sept. 3 in The Boss' native New Jersey.
While the band previously postponed shows in March and August due to illness, earlier this month, his team confirmed that on the advice of doctors he would be unable to perform at his scheduled September shows. As Springsteen said in the Sept. 6 announcement, "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows."
"We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times," he continued after reiterating the postponed shows would be imminently rescheduled and new dates added. "We'll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce."