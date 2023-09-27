Mark Consuelos Makes Cheeky Confession About Kelly Ripa's Naked Body

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate 27 Years Married!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are sharing the bare truth.

While discussing Naked Attraction—the U.K. dating show that recently began streaming on Max—on the Sept. 26 episode of Live, the cohosts revealed the physical attributes that lured them to each other when they first met.

As Kelly explained the concept, which she said centers on a suitor who "critiques and eliminates six potential dates standing on stage by scrutinizing their fully nude bodies," Mark exclaimed how not being able to see the dates' faces until the end blew his mind.

"I start here," he continued while pointing at his wife's face. "That's where I fell in love with you. Right here—those eyes. And then you start glancing at things. Nice shoes."

Kelly then wondered if they would have been drawn to each other had they met in a Naked Attraction way 28 years ago as opposed to on All My Children. As she scanned her body—noting "feet, ankles, knees revealed, thighs revealed, private parts revealed"—Mark said he was "still in." The Let's Talk Off Camera podcast host then continued on.

"All right, we get up here," she said, later pointing at her chest. "Now, what happens?"