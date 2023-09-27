Mark Consuelos Makes Cheeky Confession About Kelly Ripa's Naked Body

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are sharing the bare truth.
While discussing Naked Attraction—the U.K. dating show that recently began streaming on Max—on the Sept. 26 episode of Live, the cohosts revealed the physical attributes that lured them to each other when they first met.
As Kelly explained the concept, which she said centers on a suitor who "critiques and eliminates six potential dates standing on stage by scrutinizing their fully nude bodies," Mark exclaimed how not being able to see the dates' faces until the end blew his mind.
"I start here," he continued while pointing at his wife's face. "That's where I fell in love with you. Right here—those eyes. And then you start glancing at things. Nice shoes."
Kelly then wondered if they would have been drawn to each other had they met in a Naked Attraction way 28 years ago as opposed to on All My Children. As she scanned her body—noting "feet, ankles, knees revealed, thighs revealed, private parts revealed"—Mark said he was "still in." The Let's Talk Off Camera podcast host then continued on.
"All right, we get up here," she said, later pointing at her chest. "Now, what happens?"
However, Mark didn't have to think twice. "For me?" the Riverdale alum replied. "I love all of it."
And when Kelly asked "even the parts that aren't really apparent" or "don't jump out at you," Mark made his position very clear and noted, "They were very apparent."
However, he then turned the tables and asked his longtime love if she would have picked him had they been introduced in this manner. And while Kelly initially said she would have been "100 percent in," she then questioned whether she would have actually chosen Mark had she seen only his feet first.
"You know what?" she admitted. "I may not have gotten past the feet. The feet may have eliminated you. What a gift I would have given up? ‘Cause so many other gifts. But the feet are hard to look past."
Over the years, Kelly and Mark—who share kids Michael, 26; Lola, 22; and Joaquin Consuelos, 20—have gotten candid about several aspects of their relationship. And after 27 years of marriage, they're still going strong.
To look back at some of their sweet photos together, keep reading.