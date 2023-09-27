Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William Get NEW Military Titles

Kate Middleton's new 'do takes the crown.

The Princess of Wales recently made a drastic change to her signature chest-length tresses, unveiling curtain bangs during her latest outing.

Kate put her dramatic hair transformation on full display during a public service appearance on Sept. 27, in which she visited pre-school students in Sittingbourne, England for her "Shaping Us" campaign on early childhood development.

For the portage session, the 41-year-old ditched her trademark side part and effortless waves for a chic updo that consisted of a braid-wrapped bun. Of course, her new face-framing bangs were the mane attraction as they were loosely curled inward.

As for the rest of Kate's outfit? The royal wowed in a vibrant red-orange blazer that featured gold button adornments, a beige shirt layered underneath and navy blue trousers. She accessorized with matching ballet flats and tiny gold hoop earrings.

While this marks the first time Kate showcased her curtain bangs, she technically chopped her hair earlier this month.