Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

Kate Middleton's new 'do takes the crown.
The Princess of Wales recently made a drastic change to her signature chest-length tresses, unveiling curtain bangs during her latest outing.
Kate put her dramatic hair transformation on full display during a public service appearance on Sept. 27, in which she visited pre-school students in Sittingbourne, England for her "Shaping Us" campaign on early childhood development.
For the portage session, the 41-year-old ditched her trademark side part and effortless waves for a chic updo that consisted of a braid-wrapped bun. Of course, her new face-framing bangs were the mane attraction as they were loosely curled inward.
As for the rest of Kate's outfit? The royal wowed in a vibrant red-orange blazer that featured gold button adornments, a beige shirt layered underneath and navy blue trousers. She accessorized with matching ballet flats and tiny gold hoop earrings.
While this marks the first time Kate showcased her curtain bangs, she technically chopped her hair earlier this month.
During the Rugby World Cup 2023 event on Sept. 9, Kate debuted a fresh trim that also included short front layers. However, it's clear she recently took the plunge and opted for curtain bangs.
In fact, Kate's style switch up came one day after she honored the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing.
"Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth," Kate and Prince William shared in a Sept. 8 Instagram post. "We all miss you. W & C."
Additionally, the couple traveled to Wales that same day to participate in a service commemorating Queen Elizabeth II. During the moving tribute, Kate kept the late queen close to her heart, wearing pearl and diamond earrings that had once belong to her.
While Kate's beauty and fashion moments tend to be riddled with meaning, she's not the only star to change up her looks. Keep scrolling to see all of the epic celebrity hair transformations below.