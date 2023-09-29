The Fate of Matt James' Mom Patty on The Golden Bachelor Revealed

Bachelor Nation fans were delighted to see former Bachelor Matt James' mom Patty among the 22 women vying for Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor. Find out how she did on night one.

Watch: "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

The first cut is the deepest.

That was especially true for Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor's series premiere, as the franchise's first-ever senior citizen lead got emotional over having to send home the first group of women at the end of the night one, something he revealed he had been "dreading for months." In fact, he even cried after saying goodbye to the six eliminated contestants, including Patty James, the mother of former Bachelor lead Matt James

Patty, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C., referenced Matt and his girlfriend (and final rose recipient) Rachael Kirkconnell when she first greeted Gerry after stepping out of the limo. 

"I think this could work," the 70-year-old said, "because my son was the Bachelor and he found love."

Sadly, while the process worked for Matt and Rachael, Patty didn't have the same luck, with Gerry choosing to send her home. 

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

The other women who were eliminated on night one? 

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.; Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.; Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wisc.; Sylvia, 64 a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif., and Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill. (Find out who received Gerry's first impression rose here.)

While Patty's time on The Golden Bachelor was shortlived, Matt was still excited to see his mom pursue a romantic relationship on TV. 

Shortly after ABC unveiled the group of women in August, the Bachelor Nation star shared a shoutout to Patty on Instagram Stories, writing alongside a photo of her, "I ccc uuu mama," with a fiery heart emoji. And he wasn't the only one cheering her on, as Rachael also confirmed in an Instagram Story post that Patty is "ready to find love," adding, "@pjames61 so proud of you for putting your heart out there."

Check out the women still vying for Gerry's final rose: 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Anna

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired Nutritionist
 
Location: Summit, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
April

Age: 65

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Port St. Lucie, Florida
 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Christina

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

Location: Sierra Madre, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Edith

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Location: Downey, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ellen

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Location: Delray Beach, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Faith

Age: 60

Occupation: High School Teacher

Location: Benton City, Washington

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jeanie

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired Project Manager

Location: Estill Springs, Tennessee

 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Joan

Age: 60

Occupation: Private School Administrator

Location: Rockland, Maryland

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kathy

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Location: Austin, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Leslie

Age: 64

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Maria

Age: 60

Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Location:Teaneck, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Marina

Age: 60

Occupation:Educator

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nancy

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Natascha

Age: 60

Occupation: Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Location: New York City, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Pamela

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Location: Aurora, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Patty

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Location: Durham, North Carolina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Peggy

Age: 69

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Location: East Haven, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Renee

Age: 67

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Location: Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sandra

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Location: Doraville, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Susan

Age: 66

Occupation: Wedding Officiant

Location: Aston, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sylvia

Age: 64

Occupation: Public Affairs Consultant

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Theresa

Age: 69

Occupation: Financial Services Professional

Location: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

