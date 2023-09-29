The Fate of Matt James' Mom Patty on The Golden Bachelor Revealed

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

The first cut is the deepest.

That was especially true for Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor's series premiere, as the franchise's first-ever senior citizen lead got emotional over having to send home the first group of women at the end of the night one, something he revealed he had been "dreading for months." In fact, he even cried after saying goodbye to the six eliminated contestants, including Patty James, the mother of former Bachelor lead Matt James.

Patty, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C., referenced Matt and his girlfriend (and final rose recipient) Rachael Kirkconnell when she first greeted Gerry after stepping out of the limo.

"I think this could work," the 70-year-old said, "because my son was the Bachelor and he found love."

Sadly, while the process worked for Matt and Rachael, Patty didn't have the same luck, with Gerry choosing to send her home.