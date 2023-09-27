Find Out When Your Favorite Late Night TV Shows Are Returning Post-Writers Strike

Watch : Late-Night Hosts Drop Podcast to Benefit Striking Staff

Late night is back, baby.

Just a few hours after the Writers Guild of America ended a 148-day strike on Sept. 27 after reaching a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), five of TV's favorite late night talk show hosts announced their return to the small screen.

"Late Night With Seth Meyers returns starting Monday, Oct. 2," Seth Meyers shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the Saturday Night Live alum adding, "Huge thanks to all Late Night fans for your support over the last five months."

Last month, Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel launched a new podcast called Strike Force 5 to raise money for their out of work staffers. But with the WGA strike now over, the other four funny men will also resume their respective shows starting next week.

"Their mission complete, the founding members of strike force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2 and one of them to premium cable 10/1," the comedians shared via their podcast's X account. "Of course, in a greater sense, the strike force 5 will never end because strike force 5 is not a place. Strike force 5 is not a people. Strike force 5 is barely a podcast...nay, strike force 5 is an idea. An idea that five men could talk on top of each other for 12 episodes, and maybe somebody would listen."