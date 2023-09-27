Find Out When Your Favorite Late Night TV Shows Are Returning Post-Writers Strike

Strike Force 5—a.k.a. Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel—announced when their late night talk shows will be back now that the WGA strike has ended.

Late night is back, baby.

Just a few hours after the Writers Guild of America ended a 148-day strike on Sept. 27 after reaching a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), five of TV's favorite late night talk show hosts announced their return to the small screen.

"Late Night With Seth Meyers returns starting Monday, Oct. 2," Seth Meyers shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the Saturday Night Live alum adding, "Huge thanks to all Late Night fans for your support over the last five months."

Last month, Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel launched a new podcast called Strike Force 5 to raise money for their out of work staffers. But with the WGA strike now over, the other four funny men will also resume their respective shows starting next week.

"Their mission complete, the founding members of strike force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2 and one of them to premium cable 10/1," the comedians shared via their podcast's X account. "Of course, in a greater sense, the strike force 5 will never end because strike force 5 is not a place. Strike force 5 is not a people. Strike force 5 is barely a podcast...nay, strike force 5 is an idea. An idea that five men could talk on top of each other for 12 episodes, and maybe somebody would listen."

The comedians went on to thank "all the somebodies" who listened to their new venture in addition to, "the entire strike force 5 teams, our wives, our special guests, and apologize to Conan O'Brien, who agreed to do the pod, but Stephen forgot to send him any possible dates and then the strike ended."

The five hosts concluded their message with, "Goodbye for now and hello for later because we still have a few more episodes unless Ryan Reynolds cuts off the cash."

Keep reading to see all the upcoming premiere dates for your most anticipated TV shows.

NBCUniversal

The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 25

Reba McEntire joins season 24 of the singing competition alongside returning coaches Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend.

Fox
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox) - Sept. 25

Season two of the intense Fox competition series will feature celebrity contestants Tom Sandoval, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid and Kelly Rizzo.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
The Irrational (NBC) - Sept. 25

The new drama follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

Michael Becker/FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - Sept. 27

The celebrity singing competition returns for season 10 Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Jeff Lipsky/FOX
Snake Oil (Fox) - Sept. 27

In the new David Spade-hosted game show, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs—some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are "Snake Oil Salesmen."

Hulu/Disney

Love in Fairhope (Hulu) - Sept. 27

If you were given the chance to bring your fantasy love story to life on TV, how would it look? This uniquely unscripted romantic series follows five women at different stages in their lives as they experience reimagined romance in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama, a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone else’s business and matters of the heart matter most.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
The Golden Bachelor & Bachelor in Paradise - Sept. 28

Thursdays this fall are looking particularly rosy. Fans will watch Gerry Turner hand out the roses as the first Golden Bachelor when the show premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 and run from 8 - 9:01 p.m. EST on ABC. Fans will then watch the cast of Bachelor in Paradise search for love in Mexico when season nine debuts right after from 9:01 to 11 p.m. EST.

Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Hell's Kitchen (Fox) - Sept. 28

Gordon Ramsey returns for season 22 of the cooking competition.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & The Jimmy Kimmel Show - Oct. 2

Jimmy Fallon NBC show and Jimmy Kimmel's ABC series are returning now that the writers strike has ended.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) - Oct. 2

The NBC show returns post-WGA strike.

Matt Miller/NBC
Found (NBC) - Oct. 3

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Entertainment One
The Spencer Sisters (CW) - Oct. 4

Starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber

Netflix

BECKHAM (Netflix) - Oct. 4

BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

CBS/Universal Television
Magnum P.I. (NBC) - Oct. 4

The remake starring Jay Hernandez returns for its final season Oct. 4.

NBC
Quantum Leap (NBC) - Oct. 4

The reboot starring Raymond Lee returns Oct. 4 for season two.

E!/NBCUniversal
House of Villains (E!) - Oct. 12

E! is assembling the most iconic cast of reality TV baddies for some cut-throat competition on the new series, premiering Thursday, Oct. 12.

Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV
Transplant (NBC) - Oct. 12

The series follows the life of Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq) as he begins a new life in Canada after fleeing his war-torn homeland with his young sister.

Paramount+/CBS Studios
Frasier (Paramount+) - Oct. 12

Starring Kelsey Grammer, who reprises his Emmy-Award-winning role as Frasier Crane, the 10-episode revival premieres Oct. 12.

David Astorga/Disney/Netflix
Goosebumps (Disney+ and Hulu) - Oct. 13

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series, is set to debut across both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, Oct. 13.

STXtelevision
FBOY Island (CW) - Oct. 16

Nikki Glaser-hosted dating reality competition.

Project 10 Productions Inc
Son of a Critch (CW) - Oct. 16

New Monday night comedy.

Pier 21 Films
Run the Burbs (CW) - Oct. 16

New Monday night comedy.

James Stack / Channel 4
Everyone Else Burns (CW) - Oct. 16

New Monday night comedy.

Peacock
Wolf Like Me (Peacock) - Oct. 19

In season two, Isla Fisher and Josh Gad's characters are expecting—they just don't know if they are having a human baby or a wolf cub.

Hulu/FX
American Horror Stories (Hulu) - Oct. 26

The AHS anthology series, which features a different horror story each episode, returns Oct. 26.

Greg Gayne/NBC
The Wall (NBC) - Nov. 3

The trivia game with millions on the line, hosted by Chris Hardwick, returns Nov. 3.

CBS
NCIS: Sydney (CBS) - Nov. 13

CBS will take American viewers down under with NCIS: Sydney, the first-ever international edition of the top-rated television franchise. 

USA/NBCUniversal

Barmageddon (USA) - Nov. 13

Blake Shelton, Nikki Garcia and Carson Daly return to get tipsy with a new cast of celebrity friends.

Peacock/NBCUniversal
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (Peacock) - Nov. 17

The film follows the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey.

NBCUniversal/Peacock
Christmas at Graceland (NBC & Peacock) - Nov. 29

NBC and Peacock's hourlong live special from Elvis Presley's iconic Memphis home will kick off the 2023 holiday season.

