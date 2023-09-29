Meet Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's First Impression Rose Winner

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

Gerry Turner definitely has a little more faith in the process after night one.

After years of anticipation, The Golden Bachelor finally premiered on Sept. 29. And the newest entry to the Bachelor franchise proved well worth the wait as the series premiere was both heartfelt and hysterical, with Gerry effortlessly proving why he was chosen as America's most eligible elder.

"I'm Gerry and today is the first day of the rest of my life," the 72-year-old widower, who lost his wife of 43 years, Toni, in 2017, said in the opening scene. "How lucky would I be to find a second true love in my lifetime?" Less than three minutes into the episode, we were crying!

To find that next great love, Gerry welcomed 22 women into the iconic Bachelor mansion, all of whom impressed the new Bach as he complimented their "beauty, poise and intellect."

But there was one woman who caught Gerry's eye, going on to receive the first impression rose: Faith Martin, a 61-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, Washington.