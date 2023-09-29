Meet Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's First Impression Rose Winner

Gerry Turner definitely has a little more faith in the process after night one.
After years of anticipation, The Golden Bachelor finally premiered on Sept. 29. And the newest entry to the Bachelor franchise proved well worth the wait as the series premiere was both heartfelt and hysterical, with Gerry effortlessly proving why he was chosen as America's most eligible elder.
"I'm Gerry and today is the first day of the rest of my life," the 72-year-old widower, who lost his wife of 43 years, Toni, in 2017, said in the opening scene. "How lucky would I be to find a second true love in my lifetime?" Less than three minutes into the episode, we were crying!
To find that next great love, Gerry welcomed 22 women into the iconic Bachelor mansion, all of whom impressed the new Bach as he complimented their "beauty, poise and intellect."
But there was one woman who caught Gerry's eye, going on to receive the first impression rose: Faith Martin, a 61-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, Washington.
Ironically, Faith was the final contestant to meet Gerry, though she made an entrance to remember, arriving on a motorcycle, much to Gerry's delight.
"I am proof that you can live fast and not die young," Faith told him. "And if you leave here with me, it'll be the ride of your life."
And Faith, who was married for 21 years before getting divorced in 2005, continued to impress Gerry throughout the night, performing a song for him while playing the guitar.
"See you sitting here, in the night," she sang, while staring directly into Gerry's eyes. "Be the man of my dreams, if I'm right…"
Taken aback, Gerry said, "That was a gorgeous song, you had me right from the get-go," before commending her eye contact. "I love that about your eyes," Faith responded. "I can sense that peace in you and I need that in my life, too. I really do."
And when Faith asked Gerry how he was hoping to spend the rest of his life, he admitted, "A little bit of this would be just about right."
Swoon City, population: Us.
When it was time to hand out his first official rose of the season, it wasn't too surprising when chose Faith, who has two children and four grandchildren.
"I want you to know you made this impression not because you rode in on a motorcycle, not even because you have a beautiful voice and sang a song to me," Gerry shared, "but because of what you are doing right now, you are making me feel very special."
Faith, who didn't even know what the first impression rose was initially, accepted the flower.
"This rose represents hope," she said in her confessional, "a hope that we can create something beautiful together and that's the beginning. I felt so special."
Look back on how every first impression rose recipient has fared in previous seasons:
The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 pm. on ABC.