Why You Won't Expect Little Big Town's People's Choice Country Awards Performance

Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to dance!

With the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards just one day away, hosts Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet are promising a night full of unforgettable musical moments country fans won't soon forget. And in addition to hosting the live ceremony on Sept. 28 from Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry, the group will also treat fans with a performance like they've never seen before.

"We're gonna do something interesting," Schlapman exclusively teased to E! News (airing tonight, Sept. 27, at 11 p.m.). "It's gonna be great, it's gonna be fun. It might be a little bit of a surprise."

Fairchild added their act will be "a little nostalgic"—after all, they're performing from country's most famous venue.

"The fun thing about the Opry is there's this upper deck that I'm sure is going to be full of fans, because that's usually the way it goes," she noted. "It feels very intimate in a way and I think that's going to be incredible. Just to watch Toby Keith coming out and to see Jelly Roll and the energy that's gonna be in the house, it's gonna be good."