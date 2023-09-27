Why You Won't Expect Little Big Town's People's Choice Country Awards Performance

Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to dance!
With the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards just one day away, hosts Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet are promising a night full of unforgettable musical moments country fans won't soon forget. And in addition to hosting the live ceremony on Sept. 28 from Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry, the group will also treat fans with a performance like they've never seen before.
"We're gonna do something interesting," Schlapman exclusively teased to E! News (airing tonight, Sept. 27, at 11 p.m.). "It's gonna be great, it's gonna be fun. It might be a little bit of a surprise."
Fairchild added their act will be "a little nostalgic"—after all, they're performing from country's most famous venue.
"The fun thing about the Opry is there's this upper deck that I'm sure is going to be full of fans, because that's usually the way it goes," she noted. "It feels very intimate in a way and I think that's going to be incredible. Just to watch Toby Keith coming out and to see Jelly Roll and the energy that's gonna be in the house, it's gonna be good."
When it comes to their wardrobe, Westbrook joked he and Sweet will be making "several changes," adding, "We have four T-shirts and four pairs of blue jeans."
But if Karen has her way, the hosts will have an endless amount of dazzling duds. "We're changing as much as we can," she chimed in. "As long as NBC doesn't shut us down on changing a bunch."
As for how the stars prepare every time they hit the stage?
"We get together with the band and crew," she said. "We all get together, stack our hands up, say a little prayer for gratitude then go to the stage."
Don't miss Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Keslea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd, Dan + Shay and more take the stage when the People's Choice Country Awards airs Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
