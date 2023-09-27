Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Insight into Life With Her and Brad Pitt's Kids

Watch : Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

Angelina Jolie's kids have been a guiding light amid some dark times in the Oscar winner's life.

In fact, the Maleficent actress recently gave a glimpse into her parenting dynamic with her and ex Brad Pitt's six kids—Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them," Jolie told Vogue in an interview published Sept. 27. "They're better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

The 48-year-old reminisced about how her life was altered for the better the moment she adopted Maddox in 2002.

"I was 26 when I became a mother," she said. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently."