Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Insight into Life With Her and Brad Pitt's Kids

Angelina Jolie's kids have been a guiding light amid some dark times in the Oscar winner's life.

In fact, the Maleficent actress recently gave a glimpse into her parenting dynamic with her and ex Brad Pitt's six kids—Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them," Jolie told Vogue in an interview published Sept. 27. "They're better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

The 48-year-old reminisced about how her life was altered for the better the moment she adopted Maddox in 2002.

"I was 26 when I became a mother," she said. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently."

The Girl, Interrupted star made her comments amid ongoing legal battles with the kids' father. While a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally single in 2019, they have yet to settle their divorce, which the actress initiated in 2016, or a permanent custody agreement. In addition, the former couple is engaged in a dispute involving a French vineyard estate they had once co-owned, with Pitt alleging that Jolie's sale of her stake in the property "vindictive and unlawful." She had stated in 2022 filing that she was not obliged to sell it to him.

These days, Jolie is concentrating on another business endeavor, with her children's help. Zahara and Pax worked on Atelier Jolie, a creative fashion collective and alteration company. The actress told Vogue her eldest daughter gave her stamp of approval on the business' Manhattan location and that her son helped decorate the space.

They are just the latest to work with their mom as earlier this summer, Vivienne volunteered as the Eternals star's assistant while the actress worked as a producer on the upcoming Outsiders Broadway adaptation.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina, referring her late mom Marcheline Bertrand, told E! News in a statement in August. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

While Jolie and Pitt's children have largely remained out of the spotlight, they have occasionally accompanied their mom to special events. In 2021, five of the children accompanied her to premieres of Marvel's Eternals.

"They're really supportive and I think they find it fun," Jolie told E! News that year, regarding her playing a superhero. "It's like those great friends, they're here more in that loving and supportive way more than for themselves and excited. They back me up when I'm nervous and we kind of try to help each other out."

Look back at pics of Jolie and Pitt's kids through the years:

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eternally Adorable

The actress brings MaddoxZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the U.K. premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Reunited

In early October 2019, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Game Time

In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dressed to Impress

Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.

