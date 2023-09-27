Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Insight into Life With Her and Brad Pitt's Kids

Angelina Jolie's kids have been a guiding light amid some dark times in the Oscar winner's life.
In fact, the Maleficent actress recently gave a glimpse into her parenting dynamic with her and ex Brad Pitt's six kids—Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them," Jolie told Vogue in an interview published Sept. 27. "They're better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."
The 48-year-old reminisced about how her life was altered for the better the moment she adopted Maddox in 2002.
"I was 26 when I became a mother," she said. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently."
The Girl, Interrupted star made her comments amid ongoing legal battles with the kids' father. While a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally single in 2019, they have yet to settle their divorce, which the actress initiated in 2016, or a permanent custody agreement. In addition, the former couple is engaged in a dispute involving a French vineyard estate they had once co-owned, with Pitt alleging that Jolie's sale of her stake in the property "vindictive and unlawful." She had stated in 2022 filing that she was not obliged to sell it to him.
These days, Jolie is concentrating on another business endeavor, with her children's help. Zahara and Pax worked on Atelier Jolie, a creative fashion collective and alteration company. The actress told Vogue her eldest daughter gave her stamp of approval on the business' Manhattan location and that her son helped decorate the space.
They are just the latest to work with their mom as earlier this summer, Vivienne volunteered as the Eternals star's assistant while the actress worked as a producer on the upcoming Outsiders Broadway adaptation.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina, referring her late mom Marcheline Bertrand, told E! News in a statement in August. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
While Jolie and Pitt's children have largely remained out of the spotlight, they have occasionally accompanied their mom to special events. In 2021, five of the children accompanied her to premieres of Marvel's Eternals.
"They're really supportive and I think they find it fun," Jolie told E! News that year, regarding her playing a superhero. "It's like those great friends, they're here more in that loving and supportive way more than for themselves and excited. They back me up when I'm nervous and we kind of try to help each other out."
