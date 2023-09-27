The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion Trailer Welcomes Back C.T. Tamburello and Other Legends

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

A new champ is here. Or will be soon anyway, because first they have to get through one of the most grueling seasons of The Challenge.

For the first time, season 39 of MTV's reality competition series features no current winners, with T.J. Lavin assembling a cast of 24 competitors all hungry for the crown. But that doesn't mean viewers shouldn't expect to see some of the game's most legendary faces when Battle For a New Champion premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, we see glimpses of contestants such as Horacio Gutiérrez, new father Chauncey Palmer, Melissa Reeves and more as they battle one another—both in physical challenges and in the house—in an attempt to secure their spot in Challenge history.

The only catch?

"They have to beat champions," T.J. warns, "to become one." And ready or not, here they come, as five-time winner Chris "C.T." Tamburello walks in while swinging a spiked ball as the competitors gasp in shock (and, let's be honest, likely fear).