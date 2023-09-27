The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion Trailer Welcomes Back C.T. Tamburello and Other Legends

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion's first trailer teases the ominous return of Chris "C.T." Tamburello and other legends for the MTV reality series' 39th season. Watch it now:

A new champ is here. Or will be soon anyway, because first they have to get through one of the most grueling seasons of The Challenge

For the first time, season 39 of MTV's reality competition series features no current winners, with T.J. Lavin assembling a cast of 24 competitors all hungry for the crown. But that doesn't mean viewers shouldn't expect to see some of the game's most legendary faces when Battle For a New Champion premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25. 

In the trailer for the upcoming season, we see glimpses of contestants such as Horacio Gutiérrez, new father Chauncey Palmer, Melissa Reeves and more as they battle one another—both in physical challenges and in the house—in an attempt to secure their spot in Challenge history.  

The only catch?

"They have to beat champions," T.J. warns, "to become one." And ready or not, here they come, as five-time winner Chris "C.T." Tamburello walks in while swinging a spiked ball as the competitors gasp in shock (and, let's be honest, likely fear). 

Joining C.T. as a legend standing in the aspiring champs' way? Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, and season 38 co-winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker, among other mercenaries.

"We are not going to take it easy," four-time victor (including his recent win on The Challenge: World Championship) Jordan Wiseley threatens, "and we will run you into the ground for fun."

Gulp.

To prepare for the new season, check out the full cast for The Challenge: Battle For a Champion, including the winners returning for surprise eliminations: 

Champ: Brad Fiorenza
Champ: Cara Maria Sorbello
Champ: Chris "CT" Tamburello
Champ: Darrell Taylor
Champ: Devin Walker
Champ: Jordan Wiseley
Champ: Kaycee Clark
Champ: Kaz Crossley
Champ: Laurel Stucky
Champ: Tori Deal
Asaf Goren
Berna Canbeldek
Big T Fazakerley
Chauncey Palmer
Callum Izzard
Ciarran Stott
Coleen
Corey Lay
Ed Eason
Emmanuel Neagu
Horacio Gutiérrez
Hughie Maughan
James Lock
Jay Starrett
Jessica Brody
Jujuy Jiménez
Kyland Young
Nurys Mateo
Melissa Reeves
Michele Fitzgerald
The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion premieres Wednesday, Oct 25 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

