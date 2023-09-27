Travis Kelce Reacts to Paparazzi Camping Outside His House Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave NFL Game Together

Travis Kelce is learning how to shake off the paparazzi in a whole new way.

Days after Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end fueled romance rumors after she attended his Sept. 24 home game against the Chicago Bears, Travis is reflecting on the ways in which his life has already changed since the enchanted game day.

"I've noticed a few things," he said to brother Jason Kelce during the Sept. 27 episode of their podcast New Heights. "Like paparazzi outside my house. They all have British accents, too."

And when Jason wondered how the 33-year-old knew they were paparazzi, Travis replied, "They have a camera in their hands and they're screaming my name."

The Philadelphia Eagles player quickly quipped in response, "Oh, that's a dead giveaway."

Of course, in addition to watching Travis' team beat the Bears—with the athlete scoring a touchdown—Taylor also hung out with him after the game. The two were seen leaving the stadium together in footage shared by NFL social media accounts, as well as in photos circulating on social media that captured the two in Travis' convertible. In fact, referring to her song, he even recalled the moment on the podcast, "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end."