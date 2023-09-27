Travis Kelce Reacts to Paparazzi Camping Outside His House Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce is learning how to shake off the paparazzi in a whole new way.
Days after Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end fueled romance rumors after she attended his Sept. 24 home game against the Chicago Bears, Travis is reflecting on the ways in which his life has already changed since the enchanted game day.
"I've noticed a few things," he said to brother Jason Kelce during the Sept. 27 episode of their podcast New Heights. "Like paparazzi outside my house. They all have British accents, too."
And when Jason wondered how the 33-year-old knew they were paparazzi, Travis replied, "They have a camera in their hands and they're screaming my name."
The Philadelphia Eagles player quickly quipped in response, "Oh, that's a dead giveaway."
Of course, in addition to watching Travis' team beat the Bears—with the athlete scoring a touchdown—Taylor also hung out with him after the game. The two were seen leaving the stadium together in footage shared by NFL social media accounts, as well as in photos circulating on social media that captured the two in Travis' convertible. In fact, referring to her song, he even recalled the moment on the podcast, "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end."
But before Taylor could say, "Don't blame me," for the extra media attention, the NFL player was quick to admit that he's the problem, it's him.
"I know I brought all this attention to me," he explained. "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor."
And though he knows everyone is clamoring for information, Travis said from here on out, despite his frequent radio and podcast appearances during football season, he was going to keep his private life exactly that—private.
"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he continued. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows. I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."
