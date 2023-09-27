Dancing with the Stars Season 32 Premiere: Find Out Who Was Eliminated

Watch : Julianne Hough Announced As New "DWTS" Co-Host

Amid cha chas, fox trots and salsas, only some stars will shine.

So it went when season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premiered on Sept. 26. Finding themselves back in the ballroom after last season were judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, while returning host Alfonso Ribeiro was joined by someone who is no stranger to the show—Julianne Hough, who was previously both a dancer and judge on the ABC series, made her debut as cohost.

And when it came to stellar performances, the judges were in for a treat. Jason Mraz and his partner set the bar high early on with their performance of the cha cha to Jason's own song "I Feel Like Dancing," which earned the pair a 21 out of 30. Another high scoring pair were Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, whose performance of the tango to "Love Myself" by Hailee Steinfeld not only earned them a 21, but also proved Ariana is doing just fine in the wake of her very public split from Tom Sandoval.

However the true star of the evening was the newly engaged Charity Lawson. The former Bachelorette's rendition of the tango set to Rihanna's "Only Girl (In The World)" earned her and partner Artem Chigvintesv a 22.