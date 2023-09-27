Dancing with the Stars Season 32 Premiere: Find Out Who Was Eliminated

Dancing with the Stars started off season 32 with some high highs as well as its share of low scoring dances. Check out who earned the top score and which pair was the first to be eliminated.

Amid cha chas, fox trots and salsas, only some stars will shine.

So it went when season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premiered on Sept. 26. Finding themselves back in the ballroom after last season were judges Derek HoughCarrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, while returning host Alfonso Ribeiro was joined by someone who is no stranger to the show—Julianne Hough, who was previously both a dancer and judge on the ABC series, made her debut as cohost

And when it came to stellar performances, the judges were in for a treat. Jason Mraz and his partner set the bar high early on with their performance of the cha cha to Jason's own song "I Feel Like Dancing," which earned the pair a 21 out of 30. Another high scoring pair were Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, whose performance of the tango to "Love Myself" by Hailee Steinfeld not only earned them a 21, but also proved Ariana is doing just fine in the wake of her very public split from Tom Sandoval.

However the true star of the evening was the newly engaged Charity Lawson. The former Bachelorette's rendition of the tango set to Rihanna's "Only Girl (In The World)" earned her and partner Artem Chigvintesv a 22. 

But where come the best couples, so too come the lowest-scoring performances. During the evening, three pairs tied for the lowest spot with scores of 12—model Tyson Beckford and partner Jenna JohnsonToo Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey and dance professional Rylee Arnold and, finally, Veep's Matt Walsh and his partner Koko Iwasaki. Ultimately, the comedian and Koko were the first pair to be eliminated from this season. 

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Whether Matt would perform at all during the premiere was at one point up in the air, as the actor announced on Sept. 21 that he would be stepping away from the show amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

"I am taking a pause from Dancing with the Stars until an agreement is made with the WGA," Matt told People in a statement at the time. "I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal."

However in light of the WGA announcing they'd reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Sept. 24, Matt ultimately took his shot at the mirrorball trophy, though his time on the show was short lived.

To see all the celebrity-professional pairings you can cheer on this season of Dancing with the Stars, keep reading. 

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

