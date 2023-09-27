How Landon Barker Really Feels About Dad Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Expecting a Baby Boy

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare to welcome a baby boy, his son Landon Barker revealed how he feels about getting another sibling.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian's TikTok With Stepson Landon Barker Is a Mood

The Barker bunch is growing. 

As Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian prepare to welcome a baby boy, his son Landon Barker revealed if he's excited for a new sibling. 

"Yeah, hell yeah," the 19-year-old said on the Sept. 25 episode of the Zach Sang Show. "I mean, it's crazy, definitely crazy. I've never really had a baby sibling. It's always been me and my sister, two years apart." 

However, Landon—who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler along with daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24—explained why it feels like the right time for him to become a big brother once again.

"It's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid," he noted. "I feel like I'm out of the house."

As a result, the "Friends With Your Ex" artist agreed there isn't any sibling competition.  

"It would have been hard if I were 10 years old and that was all my dad could do," he added. "But now that I'm in a place that I feel like I'm an adult now, it's sick. I'm super happy for them."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Her and Travis Barker's Baby

Although, Landon admitted he would have liked to get another sister. "I kinda wish it was a girl though," he said. "I wish I was the only Barker boy."

The musician also acknowledged there will be an age gap between him and his brother. "We're almost 20 years apart," he said earlier in the interview. "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different. I'm sure he'll have, like, the iPhone f--kin' 25."

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kourtney announced at Travis' Blink-182 concert in June that they're expecting a baby, revealing the sex of the child later that month. Since then, The Kardashians star—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick—has given fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey—sharing everything from bump and baby shower pics to the urgent fetal surgery that saved her little one's life.

And Landon isn't the only one of Travis' kids who's expressed excitement over the new family member. Alabama has too.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she told E! News at Beautycon earlier this month. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

To see some of Kourtney and Travis' family photos, keep reading.

Instagram
One More on the Way

Kourtney posted a photo of her baby bump in June 2023, a week after she and Travis publicly shared that they're expecting.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

