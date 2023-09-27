How Landon Barker Really Feels About Dad Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Expecting a Baby Boy

The Barker bunch is growing.
As Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian prepare to welcome a baby boy, his son Landon Barker revealed if he's excited for a new sibling.
"Yeah, hell yeah," the 19-year-old said on the Sept. 25 episode of the Zach Sang Show. "I mean, it's crazy, definitely crazy. I've never really had a baby sibling. It's always been me and my sister, two years apart."
However, Landon—who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler along with daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24—explained why it feels like the right time for him to become a big brother once again.
"It's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid," he noted. "I feel like I'm out of the house."
As a result, the "Friends With Your Ex" artist agreed there isn't any sibling competition.
"It would have been hard if I were 10 years old and that was all my dad could do," he added. "But now that I'm in a place that I feel like I'm an adult now, it's sick. I'm super happy for them."
Although, Landon admitted he would have liked to get another sister. "I kinda wish it was a girl though," he said. "I wish I was the only Barker boy."
The musician also acknowledged there will be an age gap between him and his brother. "We're almost 20 years apart," he said earlier in the interview. "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different. I'm sure he'll have, like, the iPhone f--kin' 25."
Kourtney announced at Travis' Blink-182 concert in June that they're expecting a baby, revealing the sex of the child later that month. Since then, The Kardashians star—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick—has given fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey—sharing everything from bump and baby shower pics to the urgent fetal surgery that saved her little one's life.
And Landon isn't the only one of Travis' kids who's expressed excitement over the new family member. Alabama has too.
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she told E! News at Beautycon earlier this month. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
