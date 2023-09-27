How Landon Barker Really Feels About Dad Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Expecting a Baby Boy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's TikTok With Stepson Landon Barker Is a Mood

The Barker bunch is growing.

As Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian prepare to welcome a baby boy, his son Landon Barker revealed if he's excited for a new sibling.

"Yeah, hell yeah," the 19-year-old said on the Sept. 25 episode of the Zach Sang Show. "I mean, it's crazy, definitely crazy. I've never really had a baby sibling. It's always been me and my sister, two years apart."

However, Landon—who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler along with daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24—explained why it feels like the right time for him to become a big brother once again.

"It's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid," he noted. "I feel like I'm out of the house."

As a result, the "Friends With Your Ex" artist agreed there isn't any sibling competition.

"It would have been hard if I were 10 years old and that was all my dad could do," he added. "But now that I'm in a place that I feel like I'm an adult now, it's sick. I'm super happy for them."