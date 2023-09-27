Kyle Richards Supports Mauricio Umansky at Dancing with the Stars Amid Relationship Speculation

Kyle Richards was sure to support Mauricio Umansky as he made his debut on Dancing with the Stars despite rumors that their marriage was headed towards divorce.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 27, 2023 12:03 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesKyle RichardsCelebrities
Watch: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Rumors

Divorce rumors? They ain't worried 'bout it right now. 

In fact, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are focused on his new Dancing with the Stars stint. And on Sept. 26, when Mauricio took to the ballroom stage for the very first time on live TV, Kyle was there in support. 

Not only was the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star photographed arriving at the show's Los Angeles studio ahead of the premiere, but Kyle even took her support a step further, taking to her Instagram Story to share exactly how her followers can vote for Mauricio and his partner Emma Slater's performance of the jive, set to OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried."

The Halloween actress' support comes amid an apparent rough patch for the couple—who have been married for 27 years and share children Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—after rumors that they two were headed for divorce began circulating back in July. 

photos
Celebrities Who Have Turned Down Dancing With the Stars

Rumors, the couple was quick to disprove at the time, though they admitted they've been working through some difficulties. 

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the pair said in a joint statement shared to Instagram at the time. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Instagram (kylerichards)

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Shares Family's Reaction to Taylor Swift's NFL Appearance

2

Below Deck Med Crew Is Rocked By a Death & a Shocking Departure

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Ultimate Celebrity Crush

However in the months following, the couple has gone on vacation with their family, and have continued to publicly express their support of one another—especially when it comes to Mauricio's newest creative endeavor. 

Of joining the competition series, and on how his family felt about the decision, Mauricio told Good Morning America on Sept. 13, "We can definitely expect to see the family cheering me on. We were all on family vacation in Italy and I told them I was doing this, they were so excited, my girls, my wife, everybody is gonna be there and we're gonna have a ton of fun."

A sentiment echoed by Kyle. "Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls," the 54-year-old said during an Amazon Live session Sept. 25. "I feel like he's gonna do great. He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure."

And when Dancing with the Stars premiered on Sept. 26, Mauricio wasn't the only celebrity cutting a rug during the episode. Keep reading to see all the celebrity and dance professional match ups you can cheer on during the rest of season 32. 

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Shares Family's Reaction to Taylor Swift's NFL Appearance

2

Below Deck Med Crew Is Rocked By a Death & a Shocking Departure

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Ultimate Celebrity Crush

4

Ariana Madix Details “Devastating” Scandal During DWTS Debut

5
Exclusive

Francesca Farago Shares "Emotional" Wedding Dress Shopping Experience