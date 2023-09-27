Kyle Richards Supports Mauricio Umansky at Dancing with the Stars Amid Relationship Speculation

However in the months following, the couple has gone on vacation with their family, and have continued to publicly express their support of one another—especially when it comes to Mauricio's newest creative endeavor.

Of joining the competition series, and on how his family felt about the decision, Mauricio told Good Morning America on Sept. 13, "We can definitely expect to see the family cheering me on. We were all on family vacation in Italy and I told them I was doing this, they were so excited, my girls, my wife, everybody is gonna be there and we're gonna have a ton of fun."

A sentiment echoed by Kyle. "Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls," the 54-year-old said during an Amazon Live session Sept. 25. "I feel like he's gonna do great. He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure."

And when Dancing with the Stars premiered on Sept. 26, Mauricio wasn't the only celebrity cutting a rug during the episode. Keep reading to see all the celebrity and dance professional match ups you can cheer on during the rest of season 32.