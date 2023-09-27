Kyle Richards Supports Mauricio Umansky at Dancing with the Stars Amid Relationship Speculation

Divorce rumors? They ain't worried 'bout it right now.
In fact, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are focused on his new Dancing with the Stars stint. And on Sept. 26, when Mauricio took to the ballroom stage for the very first time on live TV, Kyle was there in support.
Not only was the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star photographed arriving at the show's Los Angeles studio ahead of the premiere, but Kyle even took her support a step further, taking to her Instagram Story to share exactly how her followers can vote for Mauricio and his partner Emma Slater's performance of the jive, set to OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried."
The Halloween actress' support comes amid an apparent rough patch for the couple—who have been married for 27 years and share children Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—after rumors that they two were headed for divorce began circulating back in July.
Rumors, the couple was quick to disprove at the time, though they admitted they've been working through some difficulties.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the pair said in a joint statement shared to Instagram at the time. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
However in the months following, the couple has gone on vacation with their family, and have continued to publicly express their support of one another—especially when it comes to Mauricio's newest creative endeavor.
Of joining the competition series, and on how his family felt about the decision, Mauricio told Good Morning America on Sept. 13, "We can definitely expect to see the family cheering me on. We were all on family vacation in Italy and I told them I was doing this, they were so excited, my girls, my wife, everybody is gonna be there and we're gonna have a ton of fun."
A sentiment echoed by Kyle. "Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls," the 54-year-old said during an Amazon Live session Sept. 25. "I feel like he's gonna do great. He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure."
