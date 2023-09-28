Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Panic Attack and Misses People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Chris Harrison Reveals Where He & Kaitlyn Bristowe Stand

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting candid on her pain.

The Bachelor Nation star shared that she suffered a panic attack ahead of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 and decided to miss the red carpet event.

"These pics were all taken today," she captioned emotional selfies on Instagram. "Today was rough. But I pushed through. Was supposed to go to the peoples choice country music awards tonight but my body had other plans."

Kaitlyn said she had the panic attack—only the fourth in her life—and decided to do "a light work out to move my body, a relaxing facial, hair appointment, and now I just need rest."

The 38-year-old added, "Listen to your body. emotions are wild man."

The update comes nearly two months after news broke of her breakup from fiancé Jason Tartick, who stepped out on the red carpet at the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (See all the stars here.)