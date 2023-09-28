Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Panic Attack and Misses People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared why she missed the People's Choice Country Awards, airing on NBC and Peacock on Sept. 28, detailing how her "body had other plans."

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting candid on her pain. 

The Bachelor Nation star shared that she suffered a panic attack ahead of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 and decided to miss the red carpet event.

"These pics were all taken today," she captioned emotional selfies on Instagram. "Today was rough. But I pushed through. Was supposed to go to the peoples choice country music awards tonight but my body had other plans."

Kaitlyn said she had the panic attack—only the fourth in her life—and decided to do "a light work out to move my body, a relaxing facial, hair appointment, and now I just need rest."

The 38-year-old added, "Listen to your body. emotions are wild man."

The update comes nearly two months after news broke of her breakup from fiancé Jason Tartick, who stepped out on the red carpet at the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (See all the stars here.)

At the show, Jason exclusively told E! News, "I hope both Kaitlyn and I are fine. She's an awesome person. I will always have a special place in my heart for her."

In his interview, airing tonight on E!, he also shared that the exes are both "working through it," adding, "Everything's going alright, you know, day by day, there's highs and lows. These situations are never easy."

Instagram

Hosted by Little Big Town, the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards will see performances by country stars Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and more during the show, which is airing on NBC and Peacock.

Toby Keith will not only be performing but the legend will also receive the Country Icon Award during the ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Other stars up for awards at the inaugural show include Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

Instagram

While Kaitlyn won't be present, see more stars step out at the award show:

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari

Kane Brown

Kane Brown

Lady A

Lady A

Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay

Nikki Garcia

Nikki Garcia

The Brothers Osborne

The Brothers Osborne

HARDY & Lainey Wilson

HARDY & Lainey Wilson

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce

Chris Young

Chris Young

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

Toby Keith & Tricia Lucus

Toby Keith & Tricia Lucus

Carly Waddell

Carly Waddell

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman & Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town

Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett

Jason Tartick

Jason Tartick

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina

Drew Knotts & Tayler Holder

Drew Knotts & Tayler Holder

Hannah Dasher

Hannah Dasher

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Cole Taylor & Lucy Taylor

Cole Taylor & Lucy Taylor

Tenille Arts

Tenille Arts

Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke

Hunter Phelps & Kelli Phelps

Hunter Phelps & Kelli Phelps

Hunter Deno

Hunter Deno

Josh Ross

Josh Ross

Ton Evans Jr.

Ton Evans Jr.

Chase Matthew

Chase Matthew

Caitlynne Curtis

Caitlynne Curtis

Watch the People's Choice Country Awards tonight, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

