Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Panic Attack and Misses People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting candid on her pain.
The Bachelor Nation star shared that she suffered a panic attack ahead of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 and decided to miss the red carpet event.
"These pics were all taken today," she captioned emotional selfies on Instagram. "Today was rough. But I pushed through. Was supposed to go to the peoples choice country music awards tonight but my body had other plans."
Kaitlyn said she had the panic attack—only the fourth in her life—and decided to do "a light work out to move my body, a relaxing facial, hair appointment, and now I just need rest."
The 38-year-old added, "Listen to your body. emotions are wild man."
The update comes nearly two months after news broke of her breakup from fiancé Jason Tartick, who stepped out on the red carpet at the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (See all the stars here.)
At the show, Jason exclusively told E! News, "I hope both Kaitlyn and I are fine. She's an awesome person. I will always have a special place in my heart for her."
In his interview, airing tonight on E!, he also shared that the exes are both "working through it," adding, "Everything's going alright, you know, day by day, there's highs and lows. These situations are never easy."
Hosted by Little Big Town, the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards will see performances by country stars Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and more during the show, which is airing on NBC and Peacock.
Toby Keith will not only be performing but the legend will also receive the Country Icon Award during the ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry House.
Other stars up for awards at the inaugural show include Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.
