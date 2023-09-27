Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Give a Sign of the Times With Subtle PDA on London Outing

Watch : Harry Styles' Rumored New Flame: What We Know

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are living while they're young.

Amid the pair's rumored romance, the former One Direction member and the Lost in Space actress enjoyed a sweet stroll in London on Sept. 24.

They both kept it cozy, with Harry donning a grey hoodie, a black puffer jacket, black pants and sneakers. The 29-year-old accessorized his ‘fit with a light blue baseball cap and black sunglasses as he carried a coffee in hand.

Meanwhile, Taylor, 29, wore an oversized orange jacket with wide blue jeans and sneakers for the coffee run. Also carrying a cup of joe, she rocked a pair of black sunglasses and had her dark hair slicked back in a low bun.

Harry and Taylor kept the PDA low-key as they strolled side-by-side and touched hands.

Just a month prior to their coffee date, the two were spotted together in London at the debut of Taylor's play The Effect and were even photographed looking close at the opening night gala Aug. 9.

A few weeks later, Taylor got candid about her outlook on relationships.