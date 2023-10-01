Yes, Pete Davidson's Dating History Was Stacked Well Before He Was Linked to Madelyn Cline

At this point, perhaps we should be asking who wouldn't want to date Pete Davidson. Because to hear his previous paramours tell it, the Saturday Night Live alum has a list of alluring traits as big as his...6-foot-3 stature.
"He's got the height," model Emily Ratajkowski shared on on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2021, roughly a year before her weeks-long entanglement with the comedian. "Obviously women find him very attractive."
So, no, the mom to Sylvester, 2, doesn't get the confusion. "Guys are like, 'Wow. What's that guy got?,'" she explained. "And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"
And, of course, there's all the talk of his BDE—one-time fiancée Ariana Grande initiating chatter about his member before saying thank u, next to their brief engagement.
Though Davidson later insisted his manhood is "very normal-sized," the talk was enough to catch Kim Kardashian's attention.
"I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," she shared on The Kardashians. "I was like 'Oh s--t...maybe I just need to try something different.'"
When she reached out to a producer to get his number, she continued, "I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him,'" she continued. "I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there...I was just basically DTF."
Instead Davidson kept her entertained for nine straight months. "He just makes her laugh," sister Khloe Kardashian explained in 2022 Good Morning America interview, "and she laughs all the time."
Now Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline is looking for a little levity, diving into a romance with the Bupkis lead after ending her relationship with costar Chase Stokes.
While the King of Staten Island has yet to speak out about his new queen, she's not the first to receive his royal treatment. "In 10 years, I've dated 12 people," the 29-year-old explained on a March episode of the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast. "I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting."
And we're some people. Join us in taking a look back at all of the ladies who have been entranced by Davidson's big dating energy.